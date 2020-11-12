Trending

Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals slash prices on Shark, Dirt Devil and more

Get major Black Friday deals on Shark, Dirt Devil and Tineco vacuums

Shark IQ R100
Suck it up — all the dirt, dust, pet hair and allergens — with these top vacuums on sale for Walmart Black Friday deals.

Currently, Walmart has the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 on sale for $199 ($195 off), the Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum for $99 ($50 off), and the Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum for just $29 ($20 off). These are among the best Black Friday deals you'll find this shopping season.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart
Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself — no more hair wrap. And with the Shark Clean app, you can schedule when the vacuum cleans your house.  View Deal

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart
The lightweight, maneuverable Tineco A10 Dash is perfect for quick, easy clean-ups. It converts to a hand vacuum to clean stairs, hard-to-reach corners and furniture. The battery has a run time of 25 minutes, while its one-touch empty dustbin makes disposal a breeze. View Deal

Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum: was $49 now $29 @ Walmart
Suck up all the dust and dirt from your carpet and floors with the powerful suction of Dirt Devil's lightweight bagless vacuum. The on-board cleaning tools take care of tight spaces and other hard-to-reach areas. The easy-to-empty dirt cup releases with the touch of a button and the filter is rinsable, so the vacuum is easy to maintain.View Deal

