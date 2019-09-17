Verizon to Sell OnePlus Phones From 2020 (Report)

According to a report by Android Police , OnePlus and Verizon have made a deal that will result in the carrier stocking OnePlus phones in 2020. Which phones and versions wasn’t confirmed by its source however, and the deal hasn’t been fully confirmed yet, meaning that there’s still a small chance that this could end up falling through.

You can currently buy the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G from Sprint in the US and EE in the UK, while the 4G 7 Pro can be found stores like T-Mobile and Amazon in the US, or Three , and Amazon UK in the UK. Of course, all of OnePlus’ phones are available on its website too, but having a presence in physical stores will help more smartphone users find their devices, and encourage more retailers to stock OnePlus products if they sell well.

The US-China trade war does pose a problem however. The proposed 15% tariff on Chinese-made smartphones and other technology, currently due to come into force in December, would increase OnePlus’ competitive prices unless the company suddenly decided to move its factory out of China.

We’re currently looking forward to the launch of OnePlus’ latest series of phones, the 7T. While the 7T Pro doesn’t look like much of an upgrade on the 7 Pro , other than an upgraded CPU, the standard 7T is rumored to feature many big upgrades, including a new 90Hz display, upgraded performance and an overhauled camera array. Depending on how fast the OnePlus/Verizon deal comes together, this could well be the first OnePlus phone that Verizon sells, or possibly even a OnePlus 7 successor, which we would expect to be released in early 2020.