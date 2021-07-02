Ukraine vs England live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 quarter-final game for free

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Ukraine vs England live stream starts on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ABC. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The Ukraine vs England live stream could see England progress to a rare international semi-final, or produce yet another of the tournament's big upsets.

After a successful though hardly inspiring start, England are going into this quarter-final matchup like they finally mean business. Gareth Southgate's squad banished decades of demons by beating Germany in the Round of 16, their first tournament knockout victory against a a German side since the 1966 World Cup win, and will be riding that momentum into a game where they're heavily favored.

Ukraine may also be on a high, albeit from very different circumstances. A 121st-minute Artem Dovbyk goal edged out Sweden in a thrilling Ro16 match that played out more evenly than the well-drilled Swedes may have anticipated. Coached by Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine may not have England's pedigree but have proven they're not to be underestimated.

You can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). It's free, too, so long as you follow our guide below, and you can tune in from anywhere.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which has the added benefit of letting anyone watch for free, regardless of location. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from anywhere.

For example, with the Ukraine vs England live stream, you can watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you will need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're actually at home.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in the US

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream on ABC, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ABC website. Either way, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. ABC's games are also shown on ESPN3, and the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including all of the ESPN offerings. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 which will cover the whole Euro 2020 tournament.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN3.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. currently, you can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Ukraine vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST, and you can tune in at 7 p.m, for all the pre-game commentary too.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — but you will need a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Ukraine vs England live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch an Ukraine vs England live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

