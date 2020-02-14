UFC Fight Night 167 live stream: How to watch Anderson vs Blachowicz online

The world of fighting is alive in UFC Fight Night 167 live streams, delivering a regular dose of violence.

Although UFC Fight Nights don't always have the big names you'd get in UFC-branded events, UFC Fight Nights has still brought plenty of action and excitement to the fight game in recent months. And UFC Fight Night 167 should be no different.

With competitive fights between light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz and welterweights Diego Sanchez and Michael Pereira, there will be plenty of fun to be had. Best of all, with more than a dozen fights between the prelims and the main card, there will be plenty of fighting action to go around.

But if you actually want to watch UFC Fight Night 167 this Saturday night, Feb. 15, it might take a bit more effort than you'd expect.

Read on for how to watch the UFC Fight Night 167 live stream:

When is UFC Fight Night 167?

UFC Fight Night 167 kicks off from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15. The fights begin at 5 p.m. ET, and they'll all air on ESPN+.

Live stream UFC Fight Night 167 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC Fight Night 167, you'll still be able to watch it on the services you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Where can I live stream UFC Fight Night 167?

Similar to earlier UFC Fight Night events, you'll need to watch the entirety of the card on ESPN's own premium streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $5 per month or $50 per year. It includes UFC Fight Night events in that cost, but if you want UFC PPV events, you need to pay extra.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

How can I live stream UFC Fight Night 167 without a cable or satellite subscription?

In order to watch every fight on Saturday, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN Plus , a $5 per month/$50 per year service that streams sports games in both major and minor sports leagues, as well as UFC fights. Luckily, ESPN Plus is available on most devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and set-top boxes, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding an app and streaming the fights whether you're home or on the go.

How can I watch UFC Fight Night 167 with a cable or satellite subscription?

Unfortunately, having a cable or satellite subscription won’t do you much good for UFC Fight Night 167. The fights are only available on ESPN Plus.

UFC Fight Night 167 preliminary card

Welterweight: Tim Means vs Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs Scott Holtzman

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney vs Merab Dvalishvili

Women's Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs Shanna Young

Flyweight: Mark De La Rosa vs Raulian Paiva

UFC Fight Night 167 main card

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs Jan Blachowicz

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs Michael Pereira

Women's Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs Mara Romero Borella

Lightweight: Brok Weaver vs Rodrigo Vargas

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs Ray Borg

Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs Yancy Medeiros