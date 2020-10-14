This Sony OLED TV ruined all others for me — and it’s $1,000 off

The Sony Bravia A8H OLED set is one of the best TVs you can buy, and during Prime Day, both the 65-inch and 55-inch models are $1,000 off their regular price, making this a total steal for anyone who want a stunning OLED TV.

Best Buy has the 65-inch Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV on sale for $1,799. It also has the 55-inch Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV on sale for $1,299. That's a killer $1,000 off the regular price for each size, making this one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen so far (even if this discount isn't technically offered through Amazon.)

Sony Bravia A8H OLED was $2,799, now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch 4K set supports Dolby Vision HDR, HGL, HDR10, has 4 HDMI, 3 USB, and one ethernet port. It did very well on our lab tests, and even better when watching movies and TV shows. View Deal

There's a reason that the Bravia A8H ruined all other TVs for me. As I watched Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and more of my favorite flicks in 4K on the set, I was completely mesmerized by the crisp motion and color reproduction.

In our Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV review, we loved just about everything with this set. Even at its regular price, it was competitive with other OLED sets—so this discount is a real bargain. While it couldn't reproduce as many colors as other OLED sets, those that it did were more accurate than competing models from LG and Samsung.

During our anecdotal testing, we loved its deep blacks, as well as its customizable Android user interface. For those who have other smart home devices, you'll appreciate that it has Google Assistant built in, but still supports both Alexa and HomeKit.

At $1,000 off its regular price, this is one Prime Day deal you should definitely check out. But beware, the Sony Bravia A8H OLED's unparalleled performance might ruin all other TVs for you, too.

Today's best Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV deals Low Stock Reduced Price Sony A8H 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA... Amazon Prime $1,498 $1,298 View Low Stock Sony A8H 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA... Amazon Prime $1,546 View Low Stock Sony A8H 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA... Amazon Prime $1,596 View Low Stock Reduced Price Sony A8H 65 Inch TV: BRAVIA... Amazon Prime $2,798 $1,798 View Show More Deals

