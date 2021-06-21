This Prime Day VPN deal from VyprVPN is incredible value – just $1.39 a month

We've been on the lookout for incredible Prime Day deals since Amazon's event launched, but the best VPN services don't often get involved. However, among all the discounted cosmetics and Alexa tech, we found one of the most appealing VPN deals in a while from VyprVPN.

If you're willing to commit to the provider, signing up to a 24-month plan with VyprVPN will not only get you the best price on offer, but you'll also get 12 months free. Then, entering the code PRIME21 with your payment info will knock a further $10 off the full price, bringing the price down to an unbeatable $1.39 a month. That's just $50 all-in for three years of premium VPN cover.

If you don't fancy committing, Vypr is also offering one of the best short-term plans, at just $6.47 a month on a two-month plan. It works out a little more expensive than the long-term plans, but compared to rivals it's great value.

The best bit? No matter which plan you choose, prices don't rise after your first term, so you'll keep paying that knock-down price for as long as you want until you cancel – and every plan also comes with 30 simultaneous connections so you can cover just about every device you own. Find out more below.

VyprVPN deal – get 3 years for the price of 2 with code PRIME21

Save 87% - With 30 simultaneous connections, excellent security and apps for just about every device, this VyprVPN is perfect for those who want a bargain without sacrificing security. At just $1.39 a month (or $6.47 a month on a more flexible plan), it's excellent value – but the code PRIME21 is only valid over the Prime Day period (June 21-22).

Why is this VyprVPN deal so good?

Although it’s priced like a throwaway app, VyprVPN delivers very well on the privacy side of things – and one thing it has over all the competition is its proprietary Chameleon protocol. Chameleon can evade deep packet inspection and is why Vypr performs so well in restrictive regimes like China and the UAE, and it also helps it deliver excellent streaming VPN performance.

Its VyprDNS system also offers further protection from malicious, snooping third parties and operates exclusively on the VyprVPN network. Keeping everything under one roof is a sure-fire way of ensuring privacy. Plus, the provider also has apps for tons of different devices, including routers, TVs, and niche devices such as Blackphone and Anonabox.

If you’re after our top-rated VPN, we’d always recommend ExpressVPN. With more intuitive apps and a massive 3,000+ servers compared to Vypr’s 700+, it’s a package that can’t be beaten in terms of performance – but at $6.67 a month on a year-long plan, it’s considerably more expensive like-for-like, and only offers five simultaneous connections.

Surfshark offers an cheap VPN alternative at just $2.49 a month, and while it delivers unlimited simultaneous connections, it's a little more expensive than Vypr and it’s not independently audited.

So, if you’re after a super secure VPN for a truly unbeatable price, VyprVPN really is your best option – plus you'll have a 30-day trial to make sure you like the service.