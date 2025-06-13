Stop guessing! Find out your perfect daily step count goal, based on your age

It’s been drilled into us that we should all be walking 10,000 steps every single day, drinking loads of water, and getting eight hours of restorative sleep every night. For some, that’s doable, but for others, it’s an unrealistic goal.

Any movement is better than none, so if you’re looking to tone up or lose weight walking is a good place to start. It could be simply getting off the subway a stop sooner on your commute, or walking after you’ve eaten dinner. (Yes, that’s the viral TikTok fart walking trend — here’s how to try it).

Plus, according to the experts, your daily step count goal varies depending on your age. If you’re looking to boost your mood, your cardiovascular fitness, and get fitter and stronger, a step count goal can make all the difference. Read on to find out the number you should be aiming for.

Here’s how many steps you should take daily, based on your age

According to Mark Harris, a qualified personal trainer, ultramarathon runner, and Mirafit’s fitness expert, your step goal should be personal to you, and change depending on your age. Here’s the numbers:

Teenagers (13-19)

“For those aged 13-19, I recommend aiming for around 12,000 steps per day. While anywhere over 10,000 is great, 12,000 is easily achievable by commuting to school or engaging in extracurricular activities. Teenagers typically have higher energy levels and require movement to improve bone structure and general fitness,” says Harris.

His advice for parents is to encourage children to engage in as much outdoor activity as possible, perhaps setting a family step count challenge.

Young adults

“For young adults, I recommend aiming for between 8,000-10,000 steps each day. This is a great way to support the body’s fitness levels and general health,” says Harris.

Fitting walking in around studying and work schedules can be tricky, but opting to head out for a walk on your lunch break, or heading for a hike on the weekend can help you hit these goals. One popular way to add more movement to your day is an underdesk treadmill — check out the best Walking Pads to buy here.

Middle-aged adults

“For middle-aged individuals, a daily step count of 7,000 or above is recommended,” says Harris.

“At this age, people are more susceptible to conditions such as heart disease. Walking more can directly combat this, helping to support cardiovascular fitness by strengthening the heart. Furthermore, women experiencing menopause may also find that exercise can reduce symptom intensity while assisting with weight management.”

If you are looking to lose weight by walking, it’s a good idea to add intervals of faster walking to boost your calorie burn. Here are a few walking workouts to inspire you:

55+

“For older adults, aged 55 or above, aiming for 6,000 steps each day is recommended. By maintaining daily movement, older adults and senior citizens can support mobility and flexibility. It’s also great for bone health at this age, lowering the risk of osteoporosis or experiencing unnecessary fractures. A combination of walking and stretching routines, such as yoga or pilates, is incredibly beneficial for older individuals,” says Harris.

Of course, fitness goals change as you get fitter and stronger. These numbers are just a guide, and aren’t set in stone. If you’re looking for more individualized guidance, the best place to start is talking to a personal trainer.