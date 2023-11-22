The one trick I use to find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals are already here, bringing discounts on everything from TVs to appliances to toys and more. But, with so many deals available, it's hard to find what could be the best deal for you — apart from going to the Tom's Guide Black Friday deals page, that is.

To keep this page (as well as our other Black Friday deals pages) updated, and to make sure we're getting you the best deals possible, I'll let you in on a little trick I use — not just for alerting you to good deals, but also so that I know when to click the buy button on something I want.

It's a site called CamelCamelCamel.com, and its sole purpose is to track the prices of things for sale on Amazon. Simply enter the URL or the name of the product you're interested in, and CamelCamelCamel will show you its price history on Amazon. That way, you can find out when something went on sale and just how low its price has been.

Let's use this Breville BSB510XL Control Grip Immersion Blender as an example. (This is actually something I'm planning to buy for Black Friday.)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Currently, the BSB510XL immersion blender costs $129 on Amazon, which isn't too expensive, but hey, a lot of these appliances go on sale for Black Friday. Using CamelCamelCamel, I can see that its price has regularly dropped to $100 in the past, and has even gone as low as $74. So for me, it's worth waiting a few days to see if I can save $30 or more.

(Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

Another nice feature of CamelCamelCamel is that I can also receive alerts when the price does in fact drop, so I don't have to constantly monitor the page.

You can use CamelCamelCamel through its website, or install a browser extension on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and Safari, which makes things a little easier. Once the extension's installed, when you're on a product page on Amazon, just click the CamelCamelCamel icon, and a window will appear with that product's price history.

And that's all there is to it. I hope this helps you shop a little smarter this holiday season, so you can save yourself a little cash.

Of course, this only works for Amazon — and for products you know you want — so you should also check out our own roundups of the best Black Friday TV deals, Black Friday mattress deals, and Walmart Black Friday deals.