The Mandalorian season 3 release date just got pushed back by a Baby Yoda-sized amount of time

Well, The Mandalorian season 3 release date just moved a teeny bit further away. Thankfully, it's not a huge margin, but this could give you one less reason to spend money on Disney Plus in February 2023.

Previously, Mando S3's release window of next February was announced at the Star Wars Celebration Lucasfilm Showcase back in May. There was even an official tweet from The Mandalorian's Twitter account (opens in new tab).

Now, that same account (opens in new tab) has shared The Mandalorian season 3's new March 1, 2023 release date. It's accompanied by the (below) first look at Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda, whose real name is Grogu. The image doesn't have any details to gleam, but the little one sure looks adorable.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney via Twitter)

This was revealed at the Disney and Lucasfilm panel at the CCXP22 expo in Brazil, which came with more tidbits about the returning series. According to the reputable folks at @DiscussingFilm (opens in new tab), Jon Favreau gave reason for higher hopes for The Mandalorian season 3, so we should expect more Mandalorians, a larger scope, more space battles and — of course — more surprises.

YouTuber Além dos Ecrãs (opens in new tab) tweeted out exclusive CCXP22 concept art from the new season. It appears to show our heroes approaching a city. He also said they got to see a new The Mandalorian season 3 trailer — which hasn't dropped online yet.

(Image credit: Além dos Ecrãs/Twitter)

Analysis: Not what Disney Plus needed

Aside from the impending release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus, there aren't many big titles coming soon to Disney Plus, so this marginal delay is not what The House of the Mouse's streaming service needed.

The Mandalorian season 3 is the next big title coming to Disney Plus, and now it feels like it could drop alongside Marvel's Secret Invasion (Spring 2023). What If ...? season 2 will probably come even earlier, but that's not as hotly anticipated a series.

This all happens a week before the Dec. 8 Disney Plus price increase. Yes, you'll have to spend $3 more to keep ad-free Disney Plus, or accept a $7.99 ad-supported version to keep current pricing. We do have two ways to avoid the Disney Plus price hike, though.