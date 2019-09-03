The iPad Air You Want Is Now at its Lowest Price

For most users, the 2019 Apple iPad Air is the best iPad on the market. Its 10.5-inch display offers considerably more screen real estate than the 7.9-inch iPad mini, yet it's more powerful than the 2018 iPad.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple iPad Air (256GB) on sale for $599. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for the higher-capacity iPad Air. Alternatively, you can get the Apple iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $469 ($30 off).

Apple iPad Air: was $649 now $599 @ Walmart

Both iPad Air tablets feature a 10.5-inch Retina display, a fast A12 Bionic processor, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera.

Sister site Laptop Mag gave the 2019 Apple iPad Air an Editor's Choice award. In their lab tests, the iPad Air's Retina display beat the tablet average, producing 132% of the sRGB spectrum. It also scored above the 9.7-inch iPad's 119% rating.

In terms of performance, the iPad Air scored a solid 11,472 on Geekbench 4. That trumps the 5,983 performance score of the A10 Fusion chip-powered 9.7-inch iPad.

As for battery life, the iPad Air took 11 hours and 54 minutes to tap out, which beats the 10:16 tablet average and is almost 2 hours longer than the 9.7-inch iPad's (10:07) battery.

If you're a strict deal hunter, the 256GB model is the better value since it's never been cheaper than $599. The 64GB model, however, briefly dropped to $410 back in July.