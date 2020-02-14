When will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be on Blu-ray?

I prefer owning movies outright, so I'm waiting for Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray. Yes, it will be on Disney Plus, but I'd rather own than rent. And with Movies Anywhere, you get a digital copy with many Blu-ray purchases.

Unfortunately, we don't know when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will actually get its optical release. The movie is available at Target for pre-order now, but they don't list a release date.

• Want to try Disney Plus? Sign up for the 7-day free trial

If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say the Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray should arrive in late March, as it typically takes 3-5 months for a movie to go from theaters to digital sales, and digital releases typically come first (so expect that at the start of March).

Disney Plus gained the studio's live action remakes of animated classics about half a year after the theatrical release, so folks think Rise of Skywalker will hit Disney Plus in the early summer.

For more, check out our guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order.

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Theatrical release: December 18, 2015

Blu-ray: Apr 05, 2016

Gap: Less than 4 months

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Theatrical release: December 16, 2016

Blu-ray: Apr 04, 2017

Gap: Less than 4 months

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Theatrical release: December 15, 2017

Blu-ray: Mar 27, 2018

Gap: Less than 4 months

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Theatrical Release: May 10, 2018

Blu-ray: Sep 25, 2018

Gap: Less than 4 months