When will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be on Blu-ray?

I prefer owning movies outright, so I'm waiting for Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray. Yes, it will be on Disney Plus, but I'd rather own than rent. And with Movies Anywhere, you get a digital copy with many Blu-ray purchases.
Unfortunately, we don't know when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will actually get its optical release. The movie is available at Target for pre-order now, but they don't list a release date.
If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say the Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray should arrive in late March, as it typically takes 3-5 months for a movie to go from theaters to digital sales, and digital releases typically come first (so expect that at the start of March).
Disney Plus gained the studio's live action remakes of animated classics about half a year after the theatrical release, so folks think Rise of Skywalker will hit Disney Plus in the early summer.
Recent Star Wars movie release dates
Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Theatrical release: December 18, 2015
Blu-ray: Apr 05, 2016
Gap: Less than 4 months
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Theatrical release: December 16, 2016
Blu-ray: Apr 04, 2017
Gap: Less than 4 months
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Theatrical release: December 15, 2017
Blu-ray: Mar 27, 2018
Gap: Less than 4 months
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Theatrical Release: May 10, 2018
Blu-ray: Sep 25, 2018
Gap: Less than 4 months