Save 83% over two years with this massive Surfshark Black Friday VPN deal

We rate Surfshark as one of the best VPN providers on the market right now – it not only delivers a premium-felling service that really performs, but it also does so at a seriously tempting price. And, as part of the raft of Black Friday VPN deals we're seeing, it's just come down even more.

By giving away three months for free on its two-year plan, Surfshark is now just $2.21 a month. When you look at the competition, there's nothing as good as Surfshark at that low a price.

We don't have a set end date for this VPN deal yet, but judging by the Black Friday deals branding we can only expect it last until the end of November at best. So, if you want to save even more with the best cheap VPN on the market, this could be the best time to do it.

Surfshark has well and truly staked its claim as the best-value VPN on the market, with simple, intuitive apps and everything you need from a VPN. This three-months-free deal is just the icing on the cake, and drops the effective monthly price to just $2.21 a month.

Why is this Surfshark VPN deal so good?

Although it's often considered a bargain option, Surfshark is easily one of the best options on the market, placing third on our overall best VPN services guide – and that means beating out some seriously stiff competition.

Besides the price (which is convincing enough in itself), in our testing Surfshark impressed with its clean and intuitive apps, excellent streaming and torrenting performance, and great speeds over its 1,700+ servers worldwide.

If you're after our #1-rated VPN, we'd always recommend ExpressVPN. However, at $6.67 a month, it's not the cheapest. NordVPN offers a happy medium, but at $3.71 a month it's still considerably more expensive than Surfshark.

So, if you want the best-value VPN right now, this is a seriously tempting opportunity to save even more money while not compromising usability or privacy – and if you’re not satisfied, you’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out before committing.