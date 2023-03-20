Samsung’s newest OLED TV costs just as much as the LG C3 OLED

After announcing their existence back in January, Samsung has now announced the pricing for the top-tier Samsung S95C OLED and less expensive Samsung S90C OLED TVs.

According to information from Samsung to Tom’s Guide, the cheaper of the two QD-OLED models — the Samsung S90C — will be available in three sizes (55”, 65”, 77”) and pricing will start at $1,899.

If that number sounds familiar, that’s exactly how much you’ll be paying for a 55-inch LG C3 OLED — which, very likely, is not a coincidence but rather a strategic move on Samsung’s part to create some competition for one of 2023’s best OLED TVs.

Similarly, the Samsung S95C OLED will also be available in three sizes (55”, 65”, 77”) but its pricing starts at $2,499 instead. Not coincidentally, I think, that's the exact same price as the high-end 55-inch LG G3 OLED.

Here’s the full breakdown of the prices:

77" Samsung S95C OLED: $4,499

65” Samsung S95C OLED: $3,299

55” Samsung S95C OLED: $2,499

77" Samsung S90C OLED: $3,599

65” Samsung S90C OLED: TBA

55” Samsung S90C OLED: $1,899

What's the difference between the S90C and S95C?

As you can see, there's a $600 price difference between the two 55-inch models and a $900 difference between the two 77-inch models. So what are you getting out of it?

For one, the Samsung S95C comes with the OneConnect Box that better hides cables. Admittedly, it's wild that a TV as expensive as the S90C doesn't come with it by default, but unfortunately it only comes with the more premium OLED.

On the performance side of things, Samsung says the S95C is brighter than the S90C by around 20%. When we last visited Samsung to test the Samsung S95C ahead of launch, we measured the peak brightness of the TV in Filmmaker Mode at around 2320 nits in a 10% window. Given that data, it's fair to expect the S90C to output around 1,900 nits in its Filmmaker Mode and maybe a bit more in Standard.

Lastly, the Samsung S95C will have the larger built-in sound system. According to their specs, the S95C uses a 70W 4.2.2 channel set-up with top speakers while the S90C only uses a 40W 2.1 system. Expect there to be a huge difference in sound quality between the two TVs.

Until we get them both into our labs for testing, we can't say for sure if the upgrade to the S95C is a worthwhile one, but for now you'll at least know what the differences are between the two QD-OLEDs on paper.

Not ready to pay those kinds of prices for a new OLED? Check out the Samsung S95B OLED from 2022 that's now down to just $1,599.