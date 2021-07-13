Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 3 prices just tipped — and it's good news

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are coming, and we’ve already heard plenty of things about them. And if the latest rumor is to be believed, we now have a pretty good idea what you'll pay for these two new foldable phones.

Thanks to a blog entry hosted on Naver, the price tag for the Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2 look to be much more affordable this time around.

According to the blog post, the Z Fold 3 will cost between 1.9 million and 1.99 million won in South Korea, which works out somewhere between $1,660 and $1,750. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 3 is said to sell for between 1.2 million and 1.28 million won, which works out to somewhere between $1,050 and $1,120.

Sadly, there’s no telling how these prices might convert to U.S. dollars once the phones go on sale, assuming this information is even accurate. But at first glance it would suggest that Samsung is willing and able to reduce the price of its foldables range, presumably to make them more accessible.

After all, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 first retailed for $1,999 while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G cost $1,449. Slashing the price by a few hundred dollars is significant, even if it means the foldables are still more expensive than non-foldable flagships.

However, it’s worth mentioning that we’ve already heard a rumor about the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s price. That one suggested that the phone may start at $1,249, rather than the lower price tag suggested by the Naver blog.

In addition, a previous report pointed to the prices for the Z Fold 3 being 20% less than its predecessor, which tracks with this latest rumor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to offer S Pen support along with a possible under-display camera for its interior display. While the Z Flip 3 is tipped to offer a larger external screen among other upgrades.

Both phones will reportedly launch at Samsung Unpacked event on August 11, meaning we shouldn’t have very long to find out the real prices.