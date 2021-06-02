Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be coming very soon — here's why

Samsung is not wasting any time to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 into people's hands. The expected launch of the new foldable smartphone is rumored to be just a few months away, and we're now seeing reports that mass production is already underway.

Sammobile says that Samsung has started production on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, putting that phone on track for a launch later this summer. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch rumors suggest that phone will debut at a Samsung event in August.

According to the report, Samsung plans to produce a third of the number of phones it would usually manufacture for a product like the Galaxy S series. Chalk up that lower production target to the high cost of producing a foldable phone. Reports out of South Korea suggest that Samsung still aims to see 3 million Galaxy Z Fold units.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the interior display is expected to use a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel. (Reports on the size of that screen vary, ranging between 7 and 7.7 inches.) This is also expected to be Samsung's first phone with an under-display camera, with a 16MP selfie cam placed under the interior screen of the Z Fold 3.

Just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra released earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to support Samsung's S Pen, which used to be exclusive to the Galaxy Note phablets. (Samsung has hinted that there won't be a new Galaxy Note released this year.) Other features include a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4,440 mAh battery, and the same camera setup featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

There's no word on when production will start on Samsung's other rumored foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Given the rumor that the new version of this foldable flip phone would debut at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'd expect production to begin shortly — something Sammobile anticipates in its report.

Samsung began the year by promising to step up its foldable phone efforts, including offering more affordable versions of the high-priced handsets. We're eager to see what Samsung has in store later this summer.