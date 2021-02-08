Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 leak just revealed key specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphones are expected to arrive later this year, and thanks to a new leak, we finally know some details about what upgrades both will hold.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has assigned both next-gen handsets unique model numbers. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is labeled SM-F926, while the next Galaxy Z Flip (either called Z Flip 2 or Z Flip 3) is marked SM-F711. The former will offer "at least" 256GB as a storage option, while the later should available with 128GB and 256GB options.

Both foldable phones will run Android 11 and come with One UI 3.5, too, if SamMobile's information is correct.

The Samsung insider website also narrowed down the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 release dates based on its software intel. It said the phones will likely launch in the second half of this year, since the company just debuted the One UI 3.1 with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra series.

When One UI 3.5 does arrive, it will introduce new software features — perhaps ones exclusive to the Z Fold and Z Flip's folding abilities. Current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip owners can run multiple apps at once across the expanded displays on these phones, but we'd certainly welcome more multitasking tools.

Although the SamMobile leak doesn't spill the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 price, it did quiet our hopes for a less expensive version of the company's foldable. The report said "there's no evidence" of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite at this time.

That doesn't mean a pared-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold is non-existent, but the "affordable" foldable handset is probably far from release. SamMobile isn't always accurate, but its exclusives on unreleased products are usually credible.

Samsung has unveiled a new version of One UI each year with its Galaxy Note lineup. But with rumors about the Note series coming to an end, foldable phones could headline company's fall keynote instead. Either way, it will be interesting to see how Samsung's upcoming smartphone strategy un-folds. (Sorry, couldn't resist.)