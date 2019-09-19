Leak Reveals Which Samsung Phones Will (and Won't) Get Android 10

It’s been almost a month since Android 10 launched. If you have a Samsung phone and you are wondering if your own device is getting the update, here’s a list that allegedly confirms who is getting it and who is not. Spoiler: if you have an S8 or Note 8, you may be screwed.

Yeah, your 2017 flagship phone is not getting Android 10, according to the official list leaked by AndroidPure. That is pretty bad on its own but especially when compared to Apple — Samsung’s direct competition. The Cupertino company is unleashing iOS 13 today for every iPhone all the way down to the iPhone 6s and compact iPhone SE, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

(Image credit: AndroidPure)

It’s especially surprising since Samsung is updating its Galaxy A7 to Android 10, a phone that arguably has much less firepower than the S8 and that was released in the same year. We can only hope that the list is not complete.

Galaxy S Line

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note Line

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy M Line

Galaxy M40

Galaxy M30

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M20

Galaxy M10

Galaxy J Line

Galaxy J8

Galaxy J7 Duo

Galaxy J7 2018

Galaxy J6

Galaxy J6+

Galaxy J5 2018

Galaxy J4

Galaxy J4+

Galaxy J3 2018

Galaxy A Line

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A10e

Galaxy A9

Galaxy A9 Star Lite

Galaxy A9 Pro 2019

Galaxy A8

Galaxy A8 Star Lite

Galaxy A7

Galaxy A6

Galaxy A6+

There’s no word on when Android 10 will be available for any of these Samsung devices yet, so can keep an eye out of system updates for the time being.