Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals all four colors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will reportedly launch August 5 alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 , Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 . And now, thanks to serial leaker Jon Prosser, we now know what the colors for Samsung's next big flagship phone.

There's no surprise that black is an option, nor white, though Prosser states that this will be a “White/Grey” version. It’s not clear whether he means this flavor of Note 20 will have two tones, or if it’s just a greyish white, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The other shades are a little more unusual. First, there’s a copper color, which we’d imagine will be a straight call back to the “Metallic Copper” Note 9 . The mint green shade is a bit more mysterious though: while Samsung has made green phones before – the green S10e and S10 handsets are a personal favorite – you’d hardly call them mint. Perhaps we’ll be getting something a bit closer to the pastel shade of the green iPhone 11 ?

Also said to be launching soon is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G , but Prosser reckons that’ll just have two colors to choose between: black or copper. It will be a far easier decision for those who like their phones to fold, then.

Can confirm! Note 20 colors:BlackWhite/GreyCopperMint GreenZ Flip 5G colors:BlackCopper https://t.co/iovFLOgeT1June 13, 2020

The color is, of course, far less important than what’s on the inside. The good news is that Samsung seems to be throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus to ensure they’re some of the best phones you’ll be able to buy in 2020.

The Note 20 will be fast, of course, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (or, in select markets, the Exynos 992 equivalent) with either 8- or 12GB RAM. The Note 20 Plus should also build on the 120Hz screen technology from the S20 series with LTPO technology. This will allow the phone to dynamically scale its refresh rate to save battery life.

The camera setup for the Note 20 is likely to be the biggest improvement over the Note 10, of course, and it's rumored that both Notes will inherit the camera tech from the S20 series. That means a triple array for the regular Note 20 and a quad setup with 108MP lens for the Note 20 Plus – although there’s talk that the 100x zoom from the S20 Ultra has been jettisoned. Instead, you should expect a dedicated focusing sensor.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the biggest upgrade should be the addition of 5G connectivity. The previous version supported only 4G LTE, despite costing about $1,400. The newer foldable phone should be more future proof.

We should know for sure on August 5 – watch this space.