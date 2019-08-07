Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Live Blog: All the Latest Unpacked 2019 Event News

It's finally time for Samsung to take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event kicks off in just a few moments at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where we expect to get our first look at the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus as well as potential new Galaxy PCs and smart home devices.

Now that the Galaxy Active Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S6 have been announced, the focus of the event will be squarely on the Note 10. The rumor is that Samsung will announce a 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and a ginormous 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Both would have the same Snapdragon 855 CPU, but the Note 10 Plus is expected to back a bigger battery, more RAM, and a fourth rear camera.

Just last night we learned more about the Galaxy Note 10 in last-minute leaks. This includes new air gestures for the S Pen and superfast charging for both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. And the leaked prices: the Note 10 is rumored to cost $949 and the Note 10 Plus could start at a whopping $1,099

We'll be on the ground reporting live from the big event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET. Here's all the latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 news as it happens.

Galaxy Note 10 live blog

All times EDT - refresh for latest updates

2:40 p.m. - The rain is coming down in New York, and folks are starting to get anxious. Let us in, Samsung!

The crowd is getting bigger. And now there’s thunder. Please let us in... 😯#GalaxyUnpacked #SamsungEvent #GalaxyNote10Plus pic.twitter.com/ak97VXijZ9August 7, 2019

2:00 p.m. - We've arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and folks have started to line up for Unpacked 2019. The displays around the arena seem to be teasing new S Pen features.

I’m thinking the S Pen will be a BIG theme at the Galaxy Note 10 launch. #SamsungEvent #GalaxyNote10Plus pic.twitter.com/7YsHrMbANfAugust 7, 2019

1:00 p.m. - The Note 10 will support super fast charging, but you'll need to pay extra for it. Roland Quandt has the first look at Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charger, which will be sold separately for about $56.

Here's that (pretty big) 45W Super Fast Charger with USB PD for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. You'll have to pay 49,99 Euro for this thing, as it does NOT come in the box. pic.twitter.com/PleLFltuDHAugust 7, 2019

12:18 p.m. - The Note 10 launch will likely have Samsung fans torn over which flagship to buy. Here's our early comparison of how the Note 10 and Galaxy S10 stack up.

11:06 a.m. - The pre-Unpacked leaks just keep coming. A set of leaked marketing materials discovered by Android Central confirm all of the specs we've been expecting, including a new feature called Audio Zoom and the phone's gorgeous new blue color scheme. Additionally, the first Note 10 accessories have started to surface via WinFuture, including cases and chargers.

9:46 a.m. - Right on cue someone has mistakenly revealed the release date of the iPhone 11. Was it an accident or just an attempt to steal the Galaxy Note 10's thunder?

9:30 a.m. - If you're looking to catch Samsung's big event live, we've compiled a handy guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2019.

8:00 a.m. - Just hours before the Note 10's official launch, we've learned that the Note 10 will pack Samsung's brand-new Exynos 9825 processor. This 7nm chip is more energy efficient than the Exynos 9820 that powers the Galaxy S10, so you should expect a significant power boost in the international version of the Note 10. The U.S. version of Samsung's upcoming flagship is still expected to pack a Snapdragon 855 CPU.