Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is here with head-to-toe view and advanced radar

We already knew that the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 was coming, thanks to a pretty extensive leak, but now Amazon has made it official. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available to pre-order now, ahead of a March 31 launch, and will set you back $250.

Ring's video doorbells work well, but they all have the same problem: They don't show the area at the very front of your door, the place where someone is most likely to leave a package. Ring is looking to remedy that with its newest video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. The camera has a wider vertical field of view so you can see more of your doorstep. But this added perspective won't come cheap.

But for your money, you’re going to be getting a lot of great new features. Features that might be enough to see it crowned one of the best video doorbells.

Here's what we know about the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 so far.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available for preorder starting today (Feb. 24), and will ship on March 31. It costs $249.99, making it the most expensive doorbell from Ring outside the $349 Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which requires professional installation.

Ring will continue to sell the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which has been discounted to $169.

With the addition of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the company will have eight video doorbells. The others are the Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($59), the 2nd-generation Ring Video Doorbell ($99), the Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($179), the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus ($199), the Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($169), the Ring Video Doorbell Elite ($349), and the Ring Peephole Cam ($199).

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Camera

Much is already known about the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, thanks to an inadvertent posting on a Canadian Best Buy site.

To recap: The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will have a camera with a resolution of 1536 x 1536, with a 150-degree field of view both vertically and horizontally, which RIng calls a feature it calls ”Head to Toe."

To date, all Ring video doorbells have had about a 150-degree field of view horizontally, but just a 90-degree FOV vertically. As a result, unless you tilted the doorbell far downward, the bottom edge of the video would start a few feet from your door. If a package was dropped at the very foot of your door, there'd be no way to see it.

However, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 should also fix this issue and make it easier to see who is at your door, and what they’ve left behind, in a single shot.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Design

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 looks identical to its predecessor, the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell Pro. But looks can be deceiving.

At 4 x 1.8 x 0.88 inches, it's quite narrow and should easily fit on a doorframe. However, unlike the 2nd-generation Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell 3, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 doesn't have a battery backup. It needs to be installed where there are existing doorbell wires.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Features

Apart from its camera, Ring is launching two new features with the Video Doorbell Pro 2.

3D Motion Detection is a radar-centric upgrade to Ring’s existing motion detection, and allows you to track visitor movements up to a distance of 30 feet. Amazon promises this also makes it easier to exclude certain areas within view. So if your front door faces a spot with a lot of foot traffic, you can configure things so you’re not getting notifications every time someone passes by.

3D motion detection also enables a new “Bird’s Eye View” feature that lets you see an aerial view of your property to see if you have any unwanted guests lingering out of shot. It’s not actually a live video feed, so you can’t see people wandering around. Instead, the doorbell‘s radar tracks people nearby and displays their movements as a series of red and yellow dots on a top-down image of your property.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also comes with Alexa greetings, just like its predecessor — provided you have a Ring Protect Plan subscription. That means Alexa will answer the door for you, handling deliveries, and letting visitors leave you a message. The Pro 2 also supports quick responses, when you can’t make it to the door, and HD audio that ensures you can hear what’s going on outside.

Plus, like any Ring Doorbell, it’s compatible with the rest of your Ring security devices and offers the same features you’d expect from Amazon’s other smart doorbell devices. Yes, that also includes the interchangeable faceplates.

The one feature I'd still like to see, though, is package detection, also a feature found on the Nest Hello as well as the Arlo Video Doorbell. In this age when we're getting more deliveries than ever, it's nice to know if there's something on your doorstep — or if someone else came and took it.

We hope to get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 soon to review it, so stay tuned.