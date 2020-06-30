Killer 4th of July sale for Ring Video Doorbell includes free Echo Dot

It looks like Amazon Prime Day will be a no-show this month. However, that's not stopping Amazon from unleashing some epic 4th of July sales.

For a limited time, the e-commerce giant is slashing the price of various Ring security cameras with prices starting at just $79.99. The sale includes some of the best video doorbells we've reviewed. For instance, you can get the new Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot for $79.99. The Ring Video Doorbell alone costs $99, so this deal saves you $20 and gets you a free Echo Dot. Other noteworthy Ring deals are listed below.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Dot: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The original Ring Video Doorbell is the best video doorbell you can buy. The 2020 model ditches the 720p cam and adds 1080p recording along with adjustable motion zones, which only detect motion from 5 to 15 feet in front of the camera. Not only is it $20 off, but it comes with a free Echo Dot. The camera runs on a built-in battery or can be hardwired.

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam comes in three flavors: wired, battery-operated or solar powered. It can be mounted indoors or outdoors and records 1080p video with support for two-way talk.

Ring Spotlight Cam w/ Echo Show 5: was $288 now $159 @ Amazon

The Ring Spotlight Cam offers 1080p video recording, two-way talk, Night Vision, and it can send you motion-activated alerts. This bundle includes an Echo Show 5. The camera connects to a standard power outlet.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Dot: was $298 now $189 @ Amazon

The The Ring Video Doorbell Pro helps protect your home (and your packages) with 1080p video and motion detection alerts. It lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors from your smartphone, tablet, or PC. It comes with a free Echo Dot. The camera must be hardwired.