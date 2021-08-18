PS5 software beta quietly fixes one of the console’s most annoying issues

The first PS5 software beta is currently being tested by select players, and while the ability to upgrade the console’s SSD has grabbed most of the headlines, the update also fixes one of the console’s most annoying issues.

Previously, the PS5 didn't clearly mark the difference between a PS4 and a PS5 game. So, it was entirely possible to accidentally download the lesser PS4 version of a cross-gen game without realizing it. This has been an issue that players have noted since the console launched last November, but which has remained unfixed — until now.

Once the software beta is installed, the PS5 clearly marks native next-gen games with a small white logo, whereas last-gen PS4 games are tagged with a small black logo. This means from just a glance users know whether the game they’ve downloaded is the native PS5 version or the PS4 version being played through backwards compatibility.

(Image credit: Sony)

However, while very much appreciated, these labels are only useful once you’ve actually begun the download process. Thankfully, the software beta also adds a check screen before you start downloading a game, which ensures that users don’t accidentally install the wrong version of a game.

When you navigate to your PS5 game library and find a game that you own on both PS5 and PS4, the console will ask you which version you want to view. Previously, selecting which version to view required navigating through various submenus and was a cumbersome process. This solution rectifies the issue entirely.

(Image credit: Sony)

These small additions to the console UI aren’t the most groundbreaking features, admittedly, but it’s great to see Sony subtly tweaking the user experience on the PS5. Especially when you consider that the PS5 UI really does need some polishing, as it launched lacking several features that were standard even on the PS3.

For now, these features are only available to players in the software beta, however eventually they will be rolled out to all PS5 owners. Sony hasn’t announced a date for when the system update will leave beta and be available to all, but it’s likely to be within the next few weeks.