Prime Video’s Fallout TV show opens the vault — first look at cast and characters

We’ve been following the Fallout TV series buzz for a while but there hasn’t been much to go off of aside from a few leaks . But now, Amazon is giving everyone a first look at the upcoming Prime Video TV show.

In a blog post , Amazon revealed a ton of new photos from the set of Fallout and gave us quite a bit of information about some of the new characters we will meet in the show.

Admittedly, there’s still a ton of information we still don’t know — Amazon says “Stay tuned for more” — but this still is much more than we had known previously. It also clears up a few questions we had after seeing a leaked trailer from Gamescom 2023.

Fallout TV series characters revealed

(Image credit: Amazon/Prime Video)

Let’s get into which characters Amazon revealed in this first look at the new Prime Video TV show.

First up is Lucy, played by Ella Purnell. While we knew Purnell was cast in the show, we didn’t know the name of the character she’d be playing in Fallout. Now we know that she is Lucy, an “optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit.” It seems likely that she’s the show’s main protagonist given her “peaceful and idealistic nature” and her top billing in this first look. Her father is Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who is the Overseer of Vault 33, which is located in Los Angeles.

Aside from the Vault-dwellers, we also meet Maximus (Aaron Moten), a soldier who serves in the Brotherhood of Steel. This reveal answers a major question from the leaked Gamescom trailer — would the Brotherhood of Steel be involved? It’s clear that the answer is now a resounding yes, though it’s unclear if Maximus will be Fallout’s villain or an initial antagonist who Lucy eventually turns to her cause.

Finally, there’s The Ghoul played by Walton Goggins. He’s described as a pragmatic and ruthless bounty hunter with a mysterious past. There’s still a lot we don’t know about The Ghoul, but it’s possible that Goggins’ Ghoul is a subset of ghouls called Marked Men. These ghouls existed in an area known as The Divide and were notable for their red skin tone. If the Fallout TV series makes its way from Los Angeles and Vault 33 to the Nevada border, this theory would suddenly have serious potential.

Analysis: Some questions answered, but more remain

(Image credit: Amazon/Prime Video)

While the new photos and character descriptions certainly paint a picture of what to expect, we still clearly have some questions. Is Maximus a villain or a foe to be turned into a friend? Is Goggins a Marked man or does his skin just look a bit red in these photos? Those answers may not be answered until we see episode 1.

And those are just the questions we have from these new photos. Aside from that, there’s still a number of cast members we know nothing about and it’s unclear how tightly these characters are all connected. Given the source material, there’s no guarantee that Purnell, Moten and Goggins’s characters will all appear on screen together, though given this is a TV show and not a sprawling RPG I have a feeling they will.

But again, Amazon says that there are more sneak peeks to come, so stay tuned to our Fallout TV series coverage for the latest news and updates!