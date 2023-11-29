Slow Horses is back for season 3 — and it’s got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Slow Horses is — in my professional opinion — the best show on Apple TV Plus by a mile. That’s by no means an insult to the other incredible TV shows on the streaming service , of which there are several, but it’s tough to beat what I'd argue is the best TV show out there right now. Period. And if early reviews are any indication I’m not alone in that opinion.

Season 3 of the hit spy thriller just dropped this morning (Nov. 29) and it currently sits at a 100% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes after the first wave of reviews from critics. That means that literally every critic who has seen season 3 of Slow Horses so far has found it worth watching. The show is scoring incredibly well in terms of its critical rating too, averaging an 8.9 out of 10 rating among all critics and improving to a 9.2 out of 10 with top critics on the review platform.

Let’s dive into what the critics are saying about why season 3 of Slow Horses is must-see TV.

Slow Horses season 3: ‘As always, Slow Horses is a pleasure’

While I have yet to see season 3, given it just dropped this morning and frankly my wife would riot if I watch it without her, I fully expect to enjoy the season. After all, I just called Slow Horses arguably the best TV show currently.

But there are some critics who have already watched the third season and their reviews are filled with praise.

Many of these glowing reviews are centered around the fact that the show is already excellent and season 3 is continuing that run of form. Rebecca Nicholson from The Guardian says “As always, Slow Horses is a pleasure” and Samantha Nelson from IGN says “Slow Horses continues to shine in its third season.”

Of course, there’s also plenty of praise for Gary Oldman’s performance. As Jackson Lamb, Oldman is playing the role he was born to play in Slow Horses, and as excellent as the show is overall his performance is still the highlight. Both Nelson and critic Martin Carr praise Oldman’s performance in their reviews.

But don’t overlook Oldman’s co-star Jack Lowden. In her review for the Daily Telegraph , Anita Singh praises Lowden’s portrayal of MI5 agent River Cartwright, saying Lowden “brings the energy and fulfils the action-hero role, albeit with a great deal of self-deprecation.”

So if you’re watching anything tonight, or looking for a show to watch this week , Slow Horses season 3 should shoot to the top of your list. It’s just that good.