Prime Video's big video game adaptation just started filming — here's what it looks like

Amazon announced a Fallout TV series for Prime Video all the way back in July 2020. However, since then it has been radio silent — until now.

A photo provided by Twitter user BeardyShaman (opens in new tab), suggests that the new Prime Original could be set in or around Fallout 3. The Super Duper Mart was introduced in that installment of the RPG video game series, so it would be logical to guess the new series could take place in that setting.

Additionally, two days ago, actor Walton Goggins took to his Instagram (opens in new tab) to post a rare behind-the-scenes photo from the new Fallout TV series (we do not have an official name yet). While the photo does not show more than Goggins’s trailer, it does confirm that filming has finally begun on the highly anticipated project from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Fallout TV series: Who is in it?

Very little is known about the cast for the Fallout TV series, but we do know a couple of names. As previously mentioned, Walton Goggins, most recently of The Righteous Gemstones , is playing a radiation-infused ghoul. Most likely he will serve as an antagonist in the series, possibly the main villain for the first season or series.

Other confirmed cast members include Ella Purnell from Yellowjackets , who is tapped to be the series lead. She will be joined by Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks fame, Xelia Mendes-Jones from Netflix’s Havoc and Aaron Moten who had previously been on Prime Video’s original series Mozart in the Jungle. It is unknown at this time which roles these actors will play.

Fallout TV series: What games is it based on?

While we suspect that the Fallout TV series will take place in the world of Fallout 3, unfortunately, we have no confirmation that this is the case. Luckily, there is a whole series of games that Amazon can pull inspiration from, so whatever they land on should be pretty epic.

If you are looking to catch up on the Fallout video games before watching the upcoming Fallout TV series, the good news is that you have some time. Filming just started, so we have no release date yet. However, you may need all that time to play every game in the series, which is not known for its brevity. Luckily, we at Tom’s Guide ranked every single Fallout game for you, just in case you want to pick and choose.