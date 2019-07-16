Prime Day Deal: Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Just $279

It must be Prime Day, because we've found a massive 50-inch 4K Toshiba TV, with Amazon Fire TV built in, for just $279.

TOSHIBA 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $379 now just $279 @ Amazon

This TV set doesn't just pack a high-res 4K UHD display. Toshiba's set is powered by Amazon's Fire TV platform. And all those shows should look great, thanks to Dolby Vision HDR for high contrast and excellent brightness.View Deal

This 26% off deal makes an already affordable set seem like an impulse buy. Plus, its built-in Fire TV software means you don't need to buy one of Amazon's sticks or over-the-top boxes.

On the back, you'll find 3 HDMI ports, as well as inputs for USB and composite video. Oh, you also get digital output (optical), antenna/cable output, audio output, and Ethernet (which you'll need to ensure your set is getting all the bandwidth for 4K streaming).