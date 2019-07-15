Prime Day Deal: 128GB SanDisk microSD Just $19

If you own a smartphone with a microSD card slot you owe it to yourself to take advantage of Amazon's big storage sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Right now you can get a 128GB SanDisk microSD for just $19.99, which is $71 off the list price. Want more storage? A 256GB microSD card is going for $42.99 (28% off) and a 512GB microSD costs $135.99 (32% off).

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC: was $24.79 now $19.99 @Amazon Expand your storage with this high-performance 128GB microSD card from SanDisk. It offers up to 160 MB/s read speeds and 90 MB/s write speeds, and it's water-proof. View Deal

If you want the ultimate in capacity, the SanDisk Extreme 1GB card is $340.82 right now, down from $449.99. That's a savings of 24%.

See Amazon's page on all SanDisk and WD storage and memory sales.