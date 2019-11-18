Pre-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Klipsch T5 AirPods alternatives

Good news if you're looking for affordable wireless earbuds. Amazon Black Friday deals have many of our favorite buds on sale, including Klipsch's sleek AirPods alternatives.

Currently, you can get the Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds for $149 from Amazon. Normally, these buds retail for $199 so that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth earbuds. It's also one of the best cheap headphone deals you can get right now.

Klipsch T5 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

With up to 8 hours of battery life and aptX and AAC conversion technology, the Klipsch T5 buds deliver long lasting high-quality audio. For a limited time, they're $50 off which marks an all time price low for these AirPods alternatives. View Deal

The Klipsch T5 buds feature Bluetooth 5, water resistance, and up to 8 hours of battery life. In our Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds review, we liked their dynamic sound profile, vintage inspired design, and great battery life. Though the charging case was a little heavy, we rated these buds 3 out of 5 stars for their overall performance.

Each bud is made from IPX4-rated matte black plastic for water-resistant protection, and features copper accents with the brand logo laser-etched on the front. Their Zippo lighter-inspired charging case features a beautifully crafted brushed metal finish with a flip-top lid.

The earbuds operate independently, so you can listen with one ear and take calls with the other. Their 360-degree rotating design conforms to the wearer, whereas comfortable, oval-shaped ear tips in small, medium, and large ensure excellent bass and noise-isolation.

These thoughtfully designed buds are a solid choice of you're looking for headphones that are anything but Apple.

