Hurry! AirPods 4 plunge to record-low $99 at Amazon, while ANC model falls to $148

Apple's AirPods tend to be on the expensive side, especially if you're after some of the most recent models like the AirPods 4. But you can find some great deals if you know where to look, like a killer discount current at Amazon on a solid pair of open-fitting in-ear buds.

Right now you can snag the AirPods 4 for just $99 at Amazon — a $30 savings that returns these stellar buds to the lowest price we've seen yet. If an active noise-canceling feature is a must-have, though, you're in luck, because Amazon's also slashed the AirPods 4 with ANC down to $148.

If you have an older pair of AirPods that are starting to show their age, this deal makes it a great time to upgrade.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are the cheapest AirPods that money can buy, and we loved testing them for our four-star review. This is the non-ANC version, but you still get the same great sound, excellent touch controls and comfortable fit as the more expensive variant. This price matches the lowest cost ever for the AirPods 4 since their release last year.

Apple AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation): was $179 now $148 at Amazon Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. Though four hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, these pack a more open fit than Apple's last earbuds with ANC, the AirPods Pro 2, and transparency mode is a nice extra touch. While we've seen the AirPods 4 with ANC drop as low as $138 before, this is still a sizable discount.

The AirPods 4 arrived as a welcome replacement for the AirPods 3, offering an upgraded version of Apple's signature eartip-less design along with the addition of Spatial Audio and other features previously exclusive to premium models like the AirPods Pro 2.

Granted, not everyone is sold on the fit, so your mileage may vary. While some appreciate the less intrusive design, the AirPods lack a seal that typically helps improve sound isolation, which some may find to be a deal breaker. You could always spring for the version with ANC, but that will set you back an extra $50 compared to the base model.

In terms of sound quality, though, the AirPods 4 rank among the best wireless earbuds on the market. We were excited to see the AirPods 4 adopt several Pro-level features, including Personalized Spatial Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Head Gestures.

Personalized Spatial Audio tailors the sound experience to suit your unique hearing preferences, and it's the best implementation we've seen yet at this price range. Meanwhile, Conversation Awareness automatically lowers playback volumes when you begin speaking, and Head Gestures, a newer AirPods feature, lets you answer or decline calls with a simple head shake.

When it comes to battery life, things are far less rosy. In our AirPods 4 review, we were disappointed to only get 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, but thankfully you can top them up quickly with the wireless charging case to last up to 30 hours. With ANC enabled, that falls to 4 hours and 20 hours with the case.

Still, the AirPods 4 are a great way to experience Apple's latest and greatest tech without paying double for the AirPods Pro 2 — and thanks to this deal, they're more affordable than ever.