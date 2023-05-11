Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes over fall risk — how to tell if your bike is included

Peloton has today announced a recall of 2.2 million bikes and has urged customers to stop using the product, due to safety concerns. According to a report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (opens in new tab), the affected bikes’ seat post can break during use, putting the user at risk of injury.

According to the report, Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use. The CPSC said there have been 13 reports of injuries, these include lacerations, bruises, and a fractured wrist. This is the second mass recall for Peloton, which had to recall its Tread and Tread+ in May 2021 , after a child died in an accident involving the treadmill.

Here’s how to tell if your Peloton Bike is affected, and what to do if it is.

Which Peloton Bikes are being recalled?

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Loccisano / Staff)

The Peloton bikes being recalled are some of the earlier Peloton Bikes (not the Bike+ model with the rotating screen). The model number is PL01 and refers to bikes sold between January 2018 and May 2023 in the U.S., including sales on third-party retailers like Amazon and the Dick's Sporting Goods website.

You can find the model number of your Peloton Bike on the inside front fork, near the flywheel.

It is worth noting, the recall does not affect bikes sold outside of the US.

What to do if your Peloton Bike is recalled

The first thing to do is to stop riding your exercise bike — as tempting as it might be to continue riding, you are putting yourself at risk of an injury. If your bike model number is PL01, you should contact Peloton, who are offering a free replacement seat post to Peloton Members in the US. The seat post can be installed by users at home, without the need for a service call.

Peloton has said, “we have contacted all affected owners for Peloton original Bikes in the US. Please check your emails from Peloton with details of how to order a replacement seat post. If you have any questions, please contact our Member Support team on our toll-free number at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, 7 days a week.”

If you think your Bike might have been affected, but you haven’t heard from Peloton, you can find out more about how to contact them and request your free seat post on the Peloton website (opens in new tab).

Peloton’s popularity boomed during the pandemic, but since then sales of the company’s home workout equipment have slowed. Today, the company’s stock was down more than 7% following the recall announcement.