Outer Banks season 3: Everything we know so far

Is Outer Banks season 3 happening? Fans are ready to dive into more of the teen mystery thriller. Netflix hasn't ordered Outer Banks season 3 yet, but judging by the second installment's consistent showing the streamer's daily Top 10 list in the U.S., it seems like only a matter of time before the adventure drama gets a renewal.

Outer Banks follows a group of teens searching for buried treasure on the North Carolina coast: John B Routledge (Chase Stokes) and pals Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are "Pogues" from working class families. John B ends up falling for Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), a "Kook" with a wealthy father. Together, they discover a legendary pirate treasure that is tied to the disappearance (and presumed death) of John B's father. Unfortunately, Sarah's dad Ward (Charles Esten) wants to hoard it for himself.

In the second season, they uncover another hidden treasure, but run afoul of Ward once again.

Here's everything we know so far about Outer Banks season 3.

While Netflix hasn't ordered Outer Banks season 3, it feels like a renewal could come any day now. The streamer often makes such an announcement about a month after the previous season dropped, which in this case was July 30.

Even during a pandemic that delayed and slowed film and television productions, Outer Banks managed to drop its first two seasons just a little more than a year apart. With productions generally back on track, we wouldn't be surprised if Outer Banks season 3 was released in late summer 2022.

Outer Banks season 3 cast

The cast of Outer Banks season 3 isn't confirmed, but it's likely that all the major players return.

The group would be led by Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, the leader of the Pogues, and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. Also likely to return are Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward and Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank.

The Outer Banks season 3 cast could also include:

Charles Halford as Big John, John B's missing father

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Sarah's father

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Sarah's older brother

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, a wealthy treasure seeker

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, a Bahamas resident and new Pogue

Austin North as Topper, Sarah's ex-boyfriend and a Kook

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, Ward's wife and Sarah's stepmother

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron, Sarah's younger sister

Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe

E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Pope's father

Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera, Kie's mother

Gary Weeks as Luke, JJ's father

Outer Banks season 3 plot and season 2 ending

In the season 2 finale, the Pogues stow away on the Camerons' ship on a mission to rescue Sarah and to retrieve the gold cross. They are successful at the first part and fail in the second. John B seriously injure Ward in the process, while Rafe and the crew manage to save the cross from dropping into the ocean.

With the help of Cleo, the Pogues get away on a raft, but end up on a deserted island. Meanwhile, Carla Limbrey seeks out someone who could help her get the shroud, the mystical cloth with healing powers that's supposedly hidden in the cross. That someone turns out to be Big John, John B's missing father!

Outer Banks season 3 will presumably follow the teens as they make their way back to the mainland (and their worried families). They're not going to give up on either the gold stashed in Ward Cameron's Bahamas home or the cross. The search for the latter — and the shroud inside — will probably reunite John B and his dad.

As co-creator Josh Pate told Entertainment Weekly, "John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad. It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

Season 3 will also up the ante on the romances. We want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3, just as a general principle," co-creator Shannon Burke told EW.