OnePlus 8T killer upgrade just teased — no phone can match this

The OnePlus 8T is set to bring in a big charging upgrade over the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, potentially offering a twin charging system.

OnePlus sent out a teaser for the OnePlus 8T, showing what appears to be a render of the company’s Warp Charging powering up a pair of batteries. A twin charging system is something OnePlus’ sibling company Oppo has been working on with its SuperVOOC charging tech. And given the two companies share manufacturing lines, such a feature seemed set to come to next-generation OnePlus phones.

In theory, a twin charging system would see a phone use a pair of smaller battery packs that could be charged simultaneously. Doing that would not only allow for a phone’s overall battery capacity to be filled up faster, but would also negate the increase in heat that can come with upping the wattage of fast chargers. And that could potentially boost the lifespan of Lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, the OnePlus 8 Pro can charge its 4,510 mAh battery from empty to 70 percent capacity in 30 minutes, thanks to its Warp Charge 30T tech. It’s one of the fastest charging phones around, offering more wattage than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 25W charger, which fills its 4,500 mAh battery to 56 percent in 30 minutes.

With a twin charging system, the OnePlus 8T could blow away its predecessor and other smartphones on the charging front. At least that’s what we’re inferring from the teaser animation.

However, it could be that OnePlus is simply doubling the wattage of Warp Charge from 30W to 60W and thus reducing how long the OnePlus 8T will take to charge. After all, Oppo’s flagship Find X2 Pro comes with the company’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging tech.

But doubling the wattage does not translate to double the charging speed, due to electrical resistance increasing as power is increased. As impressive as some of OnePlus’s tech is, we doubt it’s managed to break the laws of physics yet.

As such, a twin battery charging system looks likely. That would give the OnePlus 8T an edge in battery charging over current phones. And it could also beat upcoming devices such as the iPhone 12, which is tipped to support 20W fast charging.