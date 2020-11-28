Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals: Here's where to buy

While Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals are in short supply, we've been able to sniff them out in addition to finding retailers with available stock, from Amazon to Best Buy. The affordable virtual reality headset is also available directly from the Oculus site, and you're almost guaranteed to find both the 64GB and 256GB models available there.

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best virtual reality headset for most people. The standalone device is its own console, offering 6DOF tracking and environment mapping without the need for a gaming PC or console. Those who already have a gaming PC can connect their Quest 2 to their rig to play a wider library of more demanding games, though. One of these games, Asgard's Wrath (normally $39.99), will add to your library for free when you connect your Quest to a gaming PC through January 2021.

Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 is a stand- alone device that delivers the best VR experience you can get without needing to connect to a powerful gaming PC or console. It packs a Snapdragon XR2 processor with 6GB of RAM, which is a notable step up in specs over the Snapdragon 835 CPU found in its predecessor. This is the VR headset to get for most gamers and VR fans. Amazon currently has the 256GB model in stock, while the 64GB is available to back order.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus

The Oculus store has consistently had stock of both the 64GB and 256GB models. Neither version of the headset is on sale at the moment, but they're both in stock. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has stock of the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 models and offers in-store pick up for the 64GB model if it's in your vicinity. They're selling at list price. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Adorama

Adorama currently has both Oculus Quest 2 models in stock, both selling at list price with no special deals.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Target

Currently Target has run out of the 64GB configuration (both in-store and online), but the 256GB model is still in stock for the $399 list price.

Oculus Quest 2: $299 at Walmart

Like target, Walmart only has the 256GB model in stock. If you're positive you don't want to quadruple your space for the $100 price difference, you can sign up for stock alerts.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 at Newegg with $15 gift card

Out of stock: Newegg had the Oculus Quest 2 available with a $15 promotional gift card with purchase, so it's no wonder this deal sold out fast. The site says it will replenish the bundle as soon as possible, so keep an eye on this deal.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday price and promotions

Considering that it only launched in October, it's a little soon to see an Oculus Quest 2 on sale. In addition to getting Asgard's Wrath for free, the closest thing to a sale we've seen so far is a free $15 promotional gift card with purchase a Quest 2 at Newegg. But even if you can't find the device among this year's Cyber Monday deals, you're still getting a great-value headset when you buy it.

How much can you expect to pay for the Oculus Quest 2 if you buy it on Cyber Monday? No matter where you pull the trigger, the price for a 64GB model is $299, with the 256 GB model costing $399. Each VR headset comes complete with touch controllers, a USB-C charging cable, and power adapter. Many retailers also offer 6- or 12-month payment plans.

Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals — which model to buy

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can buy, and the recipient of a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award. In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its slick, intuitive design, as well as its faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. At $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space).

For casual gamers, the 64 GB model should suffice. However, hardcore gamers may want to spend a little extra for the 256 GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling applications. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so pick wisely.

