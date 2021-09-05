Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

We're getting ready to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live stream, as the quest for the Grand Slam has made it to the Round of 16. And after Djokovic dropped the first set in his previous US Open live steam, he's not looking as invincible as he used to.

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby match time The Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live stream will take place on Monday, Sept. 5.

The match time has not been announced yet — we will update this story upon learning more.

In Saturday's match, Kei Nishikori proved the first real strong test of Djokovic in the tournament. It took Djokovic until the second set to settle into his own pace and take it all. That's how smooth he's been during these last tournament matches, losing the first set, and only the first set, is an aberration.

In that opening set alone, we saw Djokovic make 20 unforced errors, something he can't continue to do. As the match went on, Djokovic prevented Nishikori from converting the seven break point opportunities in the second set, which helped ensure he didn't drop a set.

And while Djokovic won the match 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, things were much less easy for Jenson Brooksby. In his first five-set win ever, he won 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, beating Aslan Karatsev. Monday will mark Brooksby's first-ever fourth round of a Slam.

We're also curious about the other subplot of the tournament. NYC has been rooting against Djokovic at the Open, and we wonder if they'll try and will Brooksby to win again.

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby online:

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live stream is Monday, Sept. 6.

The US Open has not announced the match time.

The match will be on ESPN2, which has US Open coverage for the third round from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live streams in the UK

U.K. fans may have to stay up late for this one. Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby, will be available on Amazon Prime Video, and could start as late as midnight. Djokovic's previous match aired at 6:30 p.m. BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN3 will likely have thew match, as they've got Round of 16 coverage from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

TSN5 also has coverage during this window.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.