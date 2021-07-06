Nintendo Switch OLED just unveiled — coming October 8 for $349

Nintendo has just revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, an upgraded take on the Nintendo Switch with a larger OLED panel that is superior to the LCD screen on the regular model.

Available from October 8, the new Switch will cost $349. It doesn’t just offer a new OLED display either, as it also has a wider and adjustable stand, 64GB of internal storage (double the 32GB in the Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite), as well as a LAN port to support wired internet connection for more stable online gaming.

While Nintendo has been tight-lipped on any new console it’s working on, aside from saying it’s always working on hardware, we had a feeling the Japanese gaming giant was up to something. However, with no chipset upgrade or 4K docked output, this isn't exactly the Nintendo Switch Pro we’d been expecting.

So unless Nintendo has something else up its sleeve, boosted performance and 4K output may need to wait until the Nintendo Switch 2 .

However, the changes the Nintendo Switch OLED brings aren't to be sniffed at. While the Switch's LCD display is rather impressive for a 720p panel, the upgrade to an OLED screen should offer better colors and contrast, as well as wider viewing angles; just look at how the iPhone 12 OLED display offers an upgrade over LCD displays in older iPhones.

(Image credit: Nintendo )

Nintendo's promo video for the Switch OLED also mentions enhanced audio, so you should experience better sound as wall as visuals during gameplay.

The only thing that remains unclear is whether the OLED panel will offer an improved resolution. Nintendo has only said the new Switch will offer “HD gaming” when docked. So we’d hazard a guess that means 1080p resolution when the Switch OLED is in its dock and potentially 720p when used in handheld mode. Upping the display resolution without increasing the power of the chip, would likely mean the Switch would struggle to deliver good frame rates in some of the best Nintendo Switch games.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Obviously ,more internal storage is a boon, as it is opting for a wired connection. But the ledger and adjustable stand is a compelling prospect as the rather flimsy single-position stand on the original Switch isn't ideal and can topple over at the merest wobble.

So the OLED model Switch could be ideal for people wanting a little more than the current Switch offers. And it’s shaping up to be the Switch to get if you want the best possible display.