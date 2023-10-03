New on Prime Video in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

If you're curious about what new shows and movies are on Prime Video this month, look no further. We've rounded up everything new on the popular streaming service in October 2023.

Halloween season is officially here, and Prime Video is setting the spooky vibes with a slew of horror shows and movies landing on the service this month. From the fright-packed reality show Make Me Scream to the horror comedies Renfield and Totally Killer, there's plenty to get you in the Halloween mood.

This month will also see the release of a new docuseries with an intriguing premise: What happens when contestants competing for a shot on a reality show find out the show never existed to begin with? That's exactly what happened to the six people at the center of The Greatest Show Never Made, a retrospective that details the bizarre misadventure and searches for still-unresolved questions about the mysterious orchestrator behind it all. Dr. Crane is also making a house call on Prime Video, with all 11 seasons of the award-winning sitcom now binge-able before the Frasier revival begins streaming later in October.

So without further ado, let’s dive into our guide to the top new Prime Video shows and movies this month. For more recommendations to add to your watch list, be sure to check out our roundups of the best new movies and shows to watch in October.

New on Prime Video in October 2023: Top picks

Renfield

It's Nicolas Cage as you've never seen him before in this modern monster tale. Nicholas Hoult stars as the titular Renfield and long-suffering servant to Cage's Dracula, who, after centuries of servitude to the worst boss ever, sets off to find a new life outside his master's shadow.

Renfield packs in well-wrought absurdity that, with a 93-minute runtime, manages not to overstay its welcome. While Cage technically plays second-fiddle to Hoult's Renfield, he easily steals the show in every scene he's in, with fangs bared, overdramatic flourishes and a ridiculous vampire get-up.

Streaming Oct. 10 on Prime Video

Make Me Scream

Just in time for spooky season, Prime Video's Make Me Scream is a Halloween special that horror fans won't want to miss. In this reality show turned terrifying funhouse, three celebrity teams embark on a game where they go face-to-face with a series of spine-tingling scares while trying not to scream. The teams are led by Jaleel White (Family Matters), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem), and rapper Lil Xan, with horror movie fanatics and partners Tempestt Bledsoe (The Cosby Show) and Darryl M. Bell (A Different World) as hosts. Find out who will take home the prestigious Medal of Mayhem in this latest Amazon Original.

Streaming Oct. 3 on Prime Video

Totally Killer

Continuing with the spooky vibe is Totally Killer, a horror-comedy take on classic teen slasher movies like Halloween with a Back to the Future twist.

Here's the premise: Back in 1987, a small town was rocked after three high school girls were stabbed to death on their sixteenth birthdays. The person responsible, known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer, was never caught. Now, 35 years later, a new victim has been claimed: a former classmate of the murdered girls. Her daughter, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), accidentally travels back in time to just before the infamous murder spree, where she teams up with her now-teenage mother to take down the would-be-killer and get back to her timeline before she's trapped in the '80s forever.

Streaming Oct. 6 on Prime Video

The Greatest Show Never Made

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Video adds an interesting U.K. original docuseries this month with The Greatest Show Never Made. This stranger-than-fiction tale looks back on the experiences of six people who, in 2002, left everything behind — their jobs, homes and partners — to follow their dreams of getting on the latest hot new reality TV show. But after a months-long audition process, they discover the show they were trying out for never actually existed. Now, 20 years after their dreams were shattered, the contestants are still searching for answers, including about the disappearance of the man who orchestrated the charade that changed their lives forever.

Streaming Oct. 11 on Prime Video

Frasier season 1-11

(Image credit: CBS)

Fans eager to sink their teeth into the Frasier revival debuting later this month on Paramount Plus can now get their Dr. Crane fix on Prime Video. As of October 1, all 11 seasons of the hit Cheers spin-off are available to stream there, so you can binge-watch your favorite neurotic shrink to your heart's content.

Kelsey Grammer stars as the good doctor himself, who returns to his hometown of Seattle to get a fresh start after a messy divorce back where everybody knows your name. His plans for a new life as a single man are challenged, however, by his salt-of-the-earth father (John Mahoney), pretentious brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and a whole other crazy bunch of individuals.

Streaming Oct. 1 on Prime Video

Everything new on Prime Video in October 2023

October 1

Frasier, Seasons 1-11 (1994)

Hit, Season 3 (2020)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A View To A Kill (1985)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction (2011)

Arsenal (2017)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Bolero (1984)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Casino Royale (1967)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Crawl (2019)

Daybreakers (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doom (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Flesh & Blood (1985)

For The Love Of The Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Green Lantern (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

High-Rise (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holiday Inn (1942

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

King Solomon's Mines (1985)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

License To Kill (1989)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Mac and Me (1988)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For

Christmas Is You (2017)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Mean Creek (2004)

Moby Dick (1959)

Moneyball (2011)

Moonraker (1979)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Navy Seals (1990)

Nerve (2016)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

(1969)

Original Sin (2001)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Corner (1997)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Sicario (2015)

Spectre (2015)

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

Suicide Squad (2021)

That's Entertainment (1974)

The Apartment (1960)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Intouchables (2011)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Sugarland Express (1974)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Firm (1993)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Little Things (2021)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Party (1968)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

UHF (1989)

Universal Soldier (1992)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 3

Billions, Season 5 (2021)

Make Me Scream (2023)

October 6

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)

Totally Killer (2023)

October 7

Tales of the Nine Tailed (2020)

October 9

Missing Link (2019)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

October 10

Copshop (2021)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (2023)

Renfield (2023)

October 11

The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)

Awareness (2023)

October 12

Blended (2014)

October 13

Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)

The Burial (2023)

October 15

Half + Half, Seasons 1-4 (2003)

One On One, Seasons 1-5 (2002)

October 16

Long Shot (2019)

October 17

Polite Society (2023)

October 20

Upload, Season 3 (2023)

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

October 23

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)

October 24

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)

October 25

Studio 666 (2022)

October 26

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)

October 27

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents - The Confession (2023)

October 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)