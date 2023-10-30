New on Prime Video in November 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Somewhere we're already barreling toward the end of the year, and Turkey Day's just on the horizon. Meanwhile, the advent of a new month brings Amazon's usual overhaul of its streaming service library.

With an Amazon Prime membership comes the perk of being able to tune into one of the best streaming services on the market. November brings more new movies and TV shows to Prime Video, including the highly anticipated season 2 of Invincible, where we'll finally get to see what's become of the super-powered father-son duo since that bombshell of a season 1 finale.

Also on the docket is the fifth installment in Sam Raimi's long-running horror franchise Evil Dead, a new James Bond-themed reality game show that sees participants compete all over the world a la The Amazing Race, the K-pop concert movie BTS: Yet to Come, and much more.

But let's just dive right into it. Here's our guide to the top new Prime Video shows and movies this month.

New on Prime Video in November 2023: Top picks

Invincible season 2

Prime Video's adult animated series is the coming-of-age tale of Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), whose father is the most powerful superhero the world has ever known, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons). When he turns 17, Mark develops powers of his own and must learn to control them while balancing his normal life and living in the shadow of his father. As Mark forges a path to be his own hero, he uncovers that his father may not be the shining white knight he appears to be. Since things take a seriously sinister turn in the first season's final moments, we're excited (and more than a little terrified) to see what comes next.

Starts streaming on November 3 on Prime Video

007: Road To A Million

Do you have what it takes to fill James Bond's shoes? 007: Road To A Million, a new reality series from the Hollywood producers behind the James Bond movie, is the chance to find out. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an epic, Amazing Race-style adventure through a series of James Bond-inspired challenges to hunt down questions hidden around the world. It's all for a shot at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 ($1.2 million) prize.

Starts streaming on November 10 on Prime Video

BTS: Yet to Come

Even if you're not a member of the ARMY, you'd have to be living under a rock not to have heard of BTS's meteoric rise to international stardom in the last decade. Filmed before the South Korean pop group's two-year hiatus for required army service, BTS: Yet to Come is a special cinematic cut of their 2022 show in Busan, South Korea, featuring hits from across their career as well as the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the album Proof.

Starts streaming on November 9 on Prime Video

Evil Dead Rise

Just because spooky season has come and gone doesn't mean the nightmares have to end. The latest in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series, Evil Dead Rise, lands on Prime Video this month after a solid showing in theaters earlier this year, earning $146 million at the box office and a solid 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's the synopsis: An awkward reunion between two estranged sisters gets cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, forcing them into a battle for survival as they face the most haunting version of family imaginable.

Starts streaming on November 23 on Prime Video

Everything new on Prime Video in November 2023

November 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

17 Again (2009)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

A Home of Our Own (1993)

All The President’s Men (1976)

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An American In Paris (1951)

Annapolis (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Breakheart Pass (1976)

Catwoman (2004)

Chaplin (1993)

Chicago (2003)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Crank (2006)

Deck The Halls (2006)

Desperate Hours (2022)

Dom Hemingway (2014)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Heaven Is For Real (2014)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hope Springs (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Igor (2008)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Knight And Day (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Man of the West (1958)

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out (1987)

Notting Hill (1999)

Radio Days (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Scrooged (1988)

Shark Tale (2004)

She-Devil (1989)

Showgirls (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Dogs Of War (1981)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Gospel According to André (2018)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Package (1989)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Running Man (1987)

The Terminal (2004)

The Uninvited (2009)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

Two Weeks (2006)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Unforgiven (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020)

Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life (2010)

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013)

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving (2009)

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010)

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011)

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002)

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996)

Vera Cruz (1954)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

You Again (2010)

November 2

Thursday Night Football (2023)

November 3

Los Billis (2023)

Invincible S2 (2023)

Romancero (2023)

November 9

BTS: Yet To Come (2023)

November 10

007: Road To A Million (2023)

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers (2023)

November 14

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl (2023)

The Accused (1988)

November 15

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2 (2023)

November 16

American Horror Story S11 (2022)

Accepted (2006)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010)

November 17

Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) (2023)

Twin Love (2023)

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (2023)

November 21

Bye Bye Barry (2023)

November 23

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

November 24

LOL S3 (2023)

Elf Me (2023)

November 25

Fantasy Football (2022)

November 28

A Good Person (2023)