New on Netflix June 2021: The best shows, movies and original series coming soon

Get ready for another barrage of shows and movies new on Netflix in June 2021. This month brings more Netflix original series, movies, documentaries, comedy specials and kids programming for your streaming entertainment. Looking for a weekend binge? Well, there will be plenty of options new on Netflix, including Lupin part 2, Too Hot to Handle season 2 and the Liam Neeson thriller The Ice Road. We expect a lot of these to pop on the Netflix Top 10 list.

That is one of the many new movies Netflix is releasing this year. Check out the 15 most exciting Netflix movies in 2021. June brings several great original films, including Fatherhood with Kevin Hart and Awake with Gina Rodriguez.

The new on Netflix calendar also features a new season of Elite, as well as a spinoff of short stories.

The streaming service is debuting more documentaries, including Penguin Town, Murder by the Coast and This Is Pop.

Browsing by specific genres? Check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, the best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for June 2021, we've also got a list of what's leaving Netflix this month.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in June 2021

Lupin part 2

Arrives on Netflix June 11

France's most wanted (and dashing) gentleman thief returns in Lupin part 2 for five episodes that follow up on the first half of the season. In his quest to avenge his late father, Assane Diop (Omar Sy) draws inspiration from the character Arsène Lupin, a master thief created by author Maurice Leblanc in his turn-of-the-century novels. Assane faces his greatest challenge yet when his son Raoul is kidnapped by Hubert Pellegrini, the powerful and wealthy businessman who was responsible for his father's downfall.

Too Hot to Handle season 2

Arrives on Netflix June 23

The steamy reality series is back, with 10 extremely attractive new singles who live together under strict rules: no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification. Any violations dock the $100,000 prize. When Too Hot to Handle premiered last year, we were skeptical. But the cast turned out to be very watchable (and one of them, Chloe, migrated to The Circle), so it should be interesting to see a bunch of new hotties try to keep their libidos under control.

The Ice Road

Arrives on Netflix June 25

Liam Neeson is deploying his very particular set of skills once again, this time on the dangerous, slick, icy roads of Canada. If you've ever seen the reality show Ice Road Truckers, well, this is that but turned into a fictional movie and with even more thrills. Neeson plays an big rig driver who leads a rescue mission after a remote mine collapses. As he contends with a massive storm, he soon realizes there's an even bigger threat lurking out in the cold.

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix May 20

Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

"Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer."

"Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer."

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

New on Netflix May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)

"After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever."

"After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever."

"The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs."

"The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs."

New on Netflix May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

New on Netflix May 23

Master of None: Moments in Love (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 25

Home

New on Netflix May 26

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Film)

"Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people."

"Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people."

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

"A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school."

"A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school."

"The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage."

"The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage."

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)

"The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets."

"The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets."

"In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same."

"In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same."

"A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost."

New on Netflix May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: Coming soon in June

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Netflix Film)

Jiva! (Netflix Series)

Ray (Netflix Series)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix Anime)

So Not Worth It (Netflix Series)

New on Netflix June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (Netflix Family)

"From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!"

"From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!"

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

New on Netflix June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval (Netflix Film)

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

New on Netflix June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (Netflix Comedy Special)

Creator's File: GOLD (Netflix Series)

Dancing Queens (Netflix Film)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Film)

Summertime: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

New on Netflix June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

"Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation."

"Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation."

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Series)

Trippin' with the Kandasamys (Netflix Film)

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples' getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

Xtreme (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix June 7

Vampire Academy

New on Netflix June 9

Awake (Netflix Film)

"After a global event wipes out humanity's ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos."

"Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America's smokin' hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food."

"Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America's smokin' hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food."

"Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America's smokin' hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food." L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos (Netflix Series)

New on Netflix June 11

Lupin: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

"Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert's crimes."

"Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert's crimes."

Skater Girl (Netflix Film)

Trese (Netflix Anime)

Wish Dragon (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

New on Netflix June 14

Elite Short Stories (Netflix Series)

"ÉLITE Short Stories, four new stories that take place during the summer before the start of the new year in Las Encinas."

New on Netflix June 15

Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Interactive Experience)

"On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. The familiar voices of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Eve Lewis Prieto, return to provide the viewer with three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed)."

"On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. The familiar voices of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Eve Lewis Prieto, return to provide the viewer with three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed)."

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Workin' Moms: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

New on Netflix June 16

Penguin Town (Netflix Documentary)

"In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals."

"In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals."

Silver Skates (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Gift: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Katla (Netflix Series)

Silver Linings Playbook

New on Netflix June 18

Elite: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

"A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery."

"A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery." Fatherhood (Netflix Film)

"After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love."

"After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love."

Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Film)

The Rational Life (Netflix Series)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Series)

New on Netflix June 19

Nevertheless (Netflix Series)

New on Netflix June 22

This Is Pop (Netflix Documentary)

"Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed."

New on Netflix June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Film)

"After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?"

"After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?"

"The world's hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives."

"The world's hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives." The House of Flowers: The Movie (Netflix Film)

Murder by the Coast (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Anime)

The Naked Director: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix June 25

The A List: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

"A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die."

"A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die." The Ice Road (Netflix Film)

"After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming."

"After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a 'big-rig' ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming."

"Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire."

New on Netflix June 26

Wonder Boy (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement (Netflix Anime)

New on Netflix June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Film)

"A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution."

"A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution."

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Documentary)

What’s leaving Netflix in June 2021 and end of May 2021

Leaving May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...

Leaving June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice