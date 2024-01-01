New on Apple TV Plus in January 2024 — all the new shows and movies

Attention all history buffs and thrill-seekers! January on Apple TV Plus brings a whirlwind of epic battles, gripping mysteries, and drama to the small screen.

Two gripping new dramas will be debuting on Apple TV Plus this month, including a crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as well as a starry World War II drama from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks with a massive ensemble cast including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Plus, though not announced yet, January might see the much-anticipated streaming debut of Ridley Scott's epic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix, fresh off its limited theatrical run. The weather outside may be chilly, but Apple TV Plus will be keeping viewers warm with plenty of prestige content that will keep your pulse pounding through those cold winter nights.

Criminal Record

Looking for your next crime show addiction? The new Apple TV Plus series Criminal Record debuts its first two episodes on Jan. 10 and stars Cush Jumbo as D.S. June Lenker, a sharp-eyed detective clawing her way up the ranks and Peter Capaldi as PC Daniel Hegarty, a man burdened by the weight of a lengthy career investigating crime.

The two unlikely partners find themselves working together after an anonymous phone call sheds new light on a case that was previously thought to be solved. Though Lenker is eager to potentially right a past wrong, Hegarty’s entire legacy was built on the very case which is now under renewed scrutiny, making the situation more complicated than it might at first seem.

New episodes of this tense new series will premiere on Apple TV Plus weekly, every Wednesday through February 21.

Premieres Jan. 10 on Apple TV Plus

Masters of the Air

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, limited series Masters of the Air follows the men of the “Bloody Hundredth” squadron as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany during World War II. The 9-part series will combine visceral action sequences with character-based drama as the bonds of brotherhood are tested by tragedy and the ongoing war.

Brought to life by a powerhouse team that includes Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the series features an all-star cast that includes Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, who are joined by Raff Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

After the first two episodes debut Jan. 26, new installments will drop on Apple TV Plus weekly, every Tuesday through March 24.

Premieres Jan. 26 on Apple TV Plus

Napoleon

Ridley Scott’s epic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role will be hitting the small screen via Apple TV+ sometime this month. And while the exact timing has not been confirmed yet, we do know that at some point a director's cut with over an extra hour of footage will also be released as well!

Scott himself has confirmed that this extended version will clock in at just over 4 hours, and will flesh out the story in much more detail, in particular showing more of Empress Josephine's life. Other special features about the making of the film are also expected to accompany the Apple TV Plus streaming premiere.

Apple hasn’t nailed down an exact date just yet for the release of Napoleon next month, but given the film’s 45-day theatrical release window is up to Jan. 6, it seems likely that we’ll see at least the theatrical release come to Apple TV Plus early next month, with more details about the extended cut hopefully to be revealed soon as well.

Coming soon on Apple TV Plus