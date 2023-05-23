Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could come to the U.S. under a different name

We’ve already heard a bunch of rumors and leaks about the next generation of Motorola’s Razr line of foldable smartphones. Including that the phone maker will feature twice the fun this time around by launching with two versions — the standard Motorola Razr 2023 and a premium option, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. New leaked marketing materials suggest the latter could debut with a different name in the U.S.

That information comes from reliable tipster Evan Blass, who has an excellent track record when it comes to posting information about upcoming phones. Specifically, Blass posts that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be known as the Razr Plus when it ships in the U.S.

The marketing materials Blass shared also corroborate previous design leaks that the Razr Plus will come with a larger cover display than we've seen on past Razr foldables. A short video highlighting the display's functionality shows a user replying to messages, accessing apps and playing a game without ever flipping the phone open.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Evleaks (Twitter))

Previous rumors suggest the Razr Plus cover screen measures 3.5-inches, which takes up almost half of the phone's exterior. The screen is so much larger than past Razr foldables that it appears to envelop the dual lens rear camera, which appear to be housed in cutouts on the cover display. A recent Razr specs leak suggests the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Razr Plus will feature an FHD+ display, complete with support for HDR and at least 120Hz.

All of this remains speculation for now. Motorola hasn't divulged much about its upcoming Razr 40 duo beyond teasing an announcement for June 1. We don't know exactly when the phones would go on sale, but it's likely to be sometime later that month.

If so, this launch would come around the same time as the Google Pixel Fold, which was unveiled at Google I/O this month but won't ship until June. Later this year, we're expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, as Samsung updates its foldable lineup with new versions. Rumor has it an official announcement from Samsung could come the last week of July.