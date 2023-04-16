Motorola tipped to launch foldable Razr Lite and Plus to fight Galaxy Z Flip 5

The next generation of Motorola Razr flip phones could double its offerings and challenge Samsung's top spot for best foldable phones. New prototype design renders from MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) suggest the fourth-generation of Motorola's clamshell smartphones will launch with two headsets, the standard Motorola Razr 2023 rebranded and redesigned as the "Razr Lite" and a premium option called the "Razr Plus."

A collaboration between MySmartPrice and OnLeaks (opens in new tab) recently revealed unofficial design renders of a device referred to as the Motorola “Razr Lite.” The renders show off a dual-lens rear camera setup next to the cover display, an LED flash module below the camera sensors, slim bezels around the sides of the screen and a smaller outside display compared to previous models.

So... Today, I can reveal #Motorola isn't going to launch 1 but 2 #Razr phones this year!And here comes ur very 1st look at this flip phone which I assume will be unveiled as vanilla #Razr2023 or more likely #MotorolaRazrLite!On behalf @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/MQO4C7poL6 pic.twitter.com/Gvuf7hGPYcApril 15, 2023 See more

The outside display stretches across the full width of the device, but only takes up about a fourth of the phone's total area when folded. That's much smaller than that of the Motorola Razr 2022.

Motorola could be taking a page from Samsung's book there, as the Razr Lite's design is more in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as far as workable space is concerned. How else this “Lite” version could differ from previous generations of the rumored Razr Plus remains unclear. But given the design, it does seem like this model's aimed at undercutting the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Most interestingly, these renders indicate that the major upgrades already rumored for Motorola's latest generation of foldable phones — a larger cover display, two-tone color designs, and improved tech under the hood — would be exclusive to the Plus model. There's no word on pricing yet, but Motorola is likely to use these upgrades to justify a higher price point for the Razr Plus model compared to the Razr Lite.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. MySmartPrice notes that the official marketing name has not been confirmed, so the Razr Lite name may not even stick and Motorola will simply call it the Razr 2023.

"It is worth noting that the design renders are based on low-quality, real-life pictures of a testing stage prototype," MySmartPrice also writes. "Therefore, it is likely that some details depicted in these renders may differ a bit compared to the final product."

Motorola is expected to launch its fourth generation of foldable smartphones in August, so we'll likely learn more as that date gets closer.