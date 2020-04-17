Microsoft Surface Go 2 price just leaked — and it's shockingly expensive

Microsoft looks set to reveal the Surface Go 2, with the latest batch of leaked retail prices indicating that it may be more expensive than you expect.

Italian tech reseller Breakpoint (via Windows Latest) accidentally posted the complete spec sheets for the Surface Go 2 and the Microsoft Surface Book 3, and has the former starting at €459, which equates to about $500 or £400. Given the original Surface Go started at $399, its successor looks like it’s had quite a price hike.

For the money, the Surface Go 2 will offer a 10-inch display with a 1,800 x 1,200 resolution and will come with a choice of Intel Core m3-8100Y and Pentium 4425Y processors. The former will be for top-spec models, while the Pentium processor will be for the entry-level tablets. RAM comes in 4GB or 8GB options, and storage runs from 64GB up to 256GB.

This is pretty much what we expect from a second-generation Surface Go. Updated internals are par for the course, but we’re hoping for a slightly tweaked external design with slimmer bezels. There's still no word on whether or not that will be the case.

At $500, the Surface Go 2 would be a rival for Apple’s iPad Air, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and comes with the powerful A12 Bionic chip and an optional keyboard cover. Unlike the iPad Pro 2020’s optional Magic Keyboard add-on, the iPad Air’s optional keyboard doesn’t come with a trackpad, so the Surface Go 2 could have it beat thanks to Microsoft's Type Cover.

It’s not clear if the listing on Breakpoint bundles the Type Cover with the Surface Go 2. If it does, then $500 for the tablet and its premium keyboard accessory might be easier to swallow. However, if it’s separate, then the Surface Go 2 could be a rather expensive proposition, especially considering that the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 isn't much more expensive at $749.

As for the Surface Book 3, it’s been slated to cost €1,617 (about $1,760 or £1,410) for the 13-inch model, and the 15-inch version is expected to start from €2,234 (around $2,430 or £1,950). Not many changes are forecast for the Surface Book 3 other than a move to the latest chips from Intel and graphics from Nvidia. We’d like to see a few tweaks to its design, but there have been no leaks to suggest that will happen.