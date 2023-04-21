Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch FA Cup semi-final online

Man City take on Championship opposition Sheffield Utd in this FA Cup semi-final. The favorite for the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream is clear, but the Blades have already proved capable of upsetting the odds in this tournament — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream, date, time, channels The Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place Saturday, April 22.

► Time 4.45 p.m. GMT / 11.45 p.m. ET / 8.45 p.m. PT / 3.45 a.m. AEDT (April 23)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on ITV or ITVX (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Man City’s route to this FA Cup semi-final has been far from an easy one. The reigning champions of England had already dispatched top Premier League opposition Chelsea and Arsenal followed by Bristol City and then Burnley in the quarter-final. Now Pep Guardiola’s men arrive at Wembley to face another Championship team: Sheffield Utd.

For the Blades whatever the score it’s sure to be another memorable day out in a cup campaign that's already been full of them. The highlight of their cup run to date was surely eliminating Tottenham at Bramall Lane, but a memorial 3-3 draw with Wrexham was also a cracking game (Sheffield comfortably won the replay match 3-1). While there’s no denying that Sheffield Utd are serious underdogs against the might of Man City but they will travel down to the capital in good spirits.

Strangely, there might be a feeling in both camps that they have bigger fish to fry. Man City are attempting to chase down Arsenal to retain their league title and also preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, whereas Sheffield Utd are in a battle to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League alongside already-promoted Burnley.

Pep may opt to rotate his Man City squad to keep the heavy hitters fresh for the PL and CL games ahead, but even City’s second string is absolutely stacked with talent. Plus, if first-teamers like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne feature, Sheffield Utd may just have to settle for keeping the score down as much as possible.

Of course, a cup upset is not entirely out of the question and manager Paul Heckingbottom would become a Sheffield Utd legend if he’s able to mastermind a victory over such a world-class side at the home of football.

Whatever happens, the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream will be a match you won't want to miss, and we’ve got all the details you need to tune in down below.

How to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Sportsnet (opens in new tab) which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream as the game will be broadcast on ITV or you can stream it online via ITVX (opens in new tab) (formerly ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) including the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).