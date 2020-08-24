Magic vs Bucks live stream: How to watch game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Magic vs Bucks game 4 start time, channel Magic vs Bucks game 4 is at 1:30 p.m. today (Aug. 24) on NBATV. We've got the channels and showtimes details for the full series below.

Today's Magic vs Bucks live stream looks to be a third in a row for the latter, and continue their path to the semifinals. While Orlando managed a game 1 win, they let Milwaukee get too high a lead too early on, and it all fell apart since. So much for any "home town" advantage for the Magic.

While Orlando could blame injuries, such as Jonathan Isaac's torn ACL, they just didn't get enough rebounds to stay in contention in game 3, in a match that Giannis basically owned under the rim. How can Orlando get back?

Well, the Magic seem to have found the magic touch behind the 3 point arc, shooting 47.5% from that range in game 3. But they're also dealing with two questionable availabilities, with Aaron Gordon's strained left hamstring and Melvin Frazier Jr.'s sore lower back.

Game 3 saw the Bucks' Eric Bledsoe sometimes negate Markelle Fultz with his aggressive play, so the Magic will need to find a way to give one of their biggest assets a little more energy.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Magic vs Bucks live stream of game 4 today — to see how this intriguing matchup goes — and the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Magic vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Magic vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Magic vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch the round 1 series of Magic vs Bucks live streams on NBATV for game 4. You can get NBATV as an add-on for fan favorite fuboTV.

But if Basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV, as it's the only of these options to land in our best streaming services list.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Magic vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British hoop fans have an earlier than usual call time for this. The Magic vs Bucks live stream for game 4 is at 6:30 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Magic vs Bucks live streams in Canada

SportsNet will air game 4 of the Magic vs Bucks series in Canada. The game is on SN at 1:30 p.m ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Magic vs Bucks series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1 : Magic 122, Bucks 110

: Magic 122, Bucks 110 Game 2 : Bucks 111, Magic 96

: Bucks 111, Magic 96 Game 3 : Bucks 121, Magic 107

: Bucks 121, Magic 107 Game 4 : Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

: Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m., NBATV *Game 5 : Wednesday, Aug. 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

: Wednesday, Aug. 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD *Game 6 : Friday, Aug. 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD

: Friday, Aug. 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD *Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

* = if necessary