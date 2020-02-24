LG V60 release date, price, specs and rumors

LG's V40 ThinQ was an OK phone, as was the V50 ThinQ 5G that followed it. But these days OK is not enough to take on heavyweights like the Galaxy S20 from Samsung. Will anything change with LG's next flagship?

That device is likely to be called the LG V60, and we've started to hear a few rumors about what LG has planned for its new Android phone. We also have plenty of ideas on what we'd like to see from it.

Read on to learn more about what's happening with the LG V60 ThinQ.

LG has historically launched its V-series phones at Mobile World Congress, but LG pulled out of MWC 2020 due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. (The mobile industry trade show was eventually cancelled altogether.)

When LG made its decision to drop out of MWC, the company said it would be "holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products." Other than the promise that's something coming, though, it's unclear when those events might be or if they involve the LG V60.

LG V60 price

The V40 cost $949 when it debuted, while the V50 cost $1,152. Attribute that higher cost to the V50's 5G support. 5G phones are expected to drop somewhat in price this year — the Galaxy S20 costs $999, which is $300 cheaper than Samsung's first 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G. We'll see if the LG V60 follows suit.

LG V60 design

A product render reportedly showing off the LG V60 ThinQ (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Both the V40 and V50 featured a very noticeable notch on their displays to house the two selfie cameras that adorned either phone. Notches are falling out of favor with the embrace of punch-hole displays, but whether LG will change tack will depend on its camera setup for the LG V60.

The V40 and the 5G V50 had a strange looking back since LG placed the cameras in a horizontal row, embedded in the chassis rather than the raised camera bump design that’s becoming more common across the industry. Below these sensors on both phones are the phones’ fingerprint sensors.

A very convincing render posted by Android Headlines shows that the V60 may very well be adopting a water-drop notch with space for just a single camera. (LG used a similar approach with the G8x ThinQ.) The rumored V60 design also retains a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side under the volume rocker, and might have skinnier bezels, although it's hard to tell because of the dark wallpaper.

Based on leaked renders posted by Evan Blass, we can see the cameras remain horizontal, but are now more enclosed, perhaps indicating LG’s gone for a camera bump design this time, too. More notable is the fact that the V60 seems to be keeping its headphone jack in place, which will bring joy to people who aren’t ready to move to wireless headphones or wireless earbuds yet.

Like the G8x, the V50 featured a dual-screen option in which you could attach a second display to the phone. (That V50 version never reached the U.S.) We may see a twin-hulled variant of the V60 at some point in the future, too, although there’s no concrete evidence to support that yet.

LG V60 display

We found the V40 and V50’s 6.4-inch Quad HD OLED panels the phones’ best feature. So we hope that the V60 keeps this display at minimum, though a slightly larger screen would be better. LG could manage that by reducing the size of the bezels. We would expect something closer to 6.7 inches to match the Galaxy S20 Plus.

LG V60 camera

The rear cameras on the V40 and V50 are the same triple array, consisting of a 12MP main sensor, a 16MP wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For a new generation of phone, we’d love to see some improvements here, such as more megapixels or a time-of-flight sensor for better photography effects.

Renders from Evan Blass show the back of the V60 has four cameras, although we can’t figure out anything more about their functions or resolutions yet. Samsung has added a time of flight sensor to the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S20 Plus, so it's possible LG could take a similar tack.

An LG V60 render (Image credit: Evan Blass)

On the front of last year's V50 were two cameras — a main 8MP sensor, and a 5MP wide angle sensor, useful for situations like group selfies. This double front camera arrangement is unique in the smartphone market, so LG might be reluctant to get rid of it.

However, the single full leaked render we've seen of the front of the V60 shows a waterdrop notch with just a single camera. This likely means LG will drop the wide angle lens, but it may have some software solution or another surprise in store to give users the same functionality.

LG V60 performance

LG has updated the processor in its phone each time it changed versions, moving from a Snapdragon 845 in the V40 to a Snapdragon 855 in the V50. We’d therefore expect a Snapdragon 865 in the next phone, which should give the V60 plenty of computing muscle.

The Snapdragon 865 would also give the V60 5G capabilities by default, which could affect the phone’s price as well as give it the data speed and low-latency benefits that 5G offers.

LG V60 RAM and storage

With the two previous V-series phones coming with a measly 6GB RAM, it would be fantastic if LG would up the memory capacity to 8GB at minimum. Android Headlines believes that the V60 will get 8GB RAM according to its sources, so that's good news for users who need the extra memory to run the latest and greatest Android apps.

The V40 had 64GB of storage, and the V50 got 128GB, so it would be sensible to expect another 128GB of storage on the V60, although the option for more would obviously be welcome.

LG V60 battery

This was a critical area for LG to improve its performance, the V40 having 3,300 mAh of battery capacity. The V50 was boosted to 4,000 mAh, which is good but not outstanding in the current smartphone market.

Fortunately, leaks from Evan Blass and Android Headlines tell us that the V60’s battery will be 5,000 mAh, which should be plenty for the majority of users.

A leak claims the LG V60 will have a 5,000 mAh battery. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Outlook

LG’s V40 and V50 phones haven't been big sellers, partly because there are much bigger names in the smartphone space. But it's also hard to recommend these phones unless you’re prepared to ignore some major flaws such as poor battery life and cameras that don't compete with the best camera phones.

The leaks concerning the LG V60's battery capacity addresses one of those problems, and the addition of the extra camera will likely help its photography capabilities. While it remains uncertain when we might see this new phone, we're curious to find out what other major changes are planned for the LG V60, so that LG can keep up with Samsung, OnePlus and other major Android phone makers.