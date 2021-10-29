Latest Battlefield 2042 gameplay offers an in-depth look at three new maps

The latest Battlefield 2042 trailer is dedicated to showcasing three brand-new launch maps. The majority of the Battlefield 2042 gameplay offered so far has been of the Orbital map, so fans have warmly received this fresh look at some new theatres of war.

The three maps included in the gameplay are Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded. According to developer Dice these maps have been “painstakingly crafted for players to serve out the hallmarks of Battlefield multiplayer like verticality, close quarters and long-range combat, vehicular assault and dynamic destruction across the All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone modes.”

Renewal is set in an Egyptian desert with a solar Power Station on one side and a Research Facility on the other. The center point of the map is a large wall dividing the two areas. The wall’s Entry Checkpoint is sure to become a fiercely contested choke point during Conquest matches. Players who prefer close-quarters battles will enjoy this map.

The second map featured is Breakway. Set in Antarctica, it includes an Offshore Platform and an Outlook Station that sits high above the battlefield — making it an ideal crow's nest for sniping. Players will also have to battle through frozen paths and along the edge of ice cliffs that are connected by zip lines and rope bridges.

The final map in the trailer is Discarded. This map takes players to India and features a flooded village, disassembled hull, and a massive Colossus Ship to explore. Close quarter combat is the name of the game here — just be prepared as a tornado could strike the map at any moment.

Battlefield 2042 will feature seven sizeable maps at launch. We’ve now had an in-depth look at four of them, and while the remaining three remain under wraps we know they will be called Hourglass, Manifest and Kaleidoscope. Dice has promised that additional maps will be added to the game post-launch, but it looks like we’re off to a solid start.

Battlefield 2042 was originally supposed to launch this week, but last month was delayed until November 19. We’ve had extensive hands-on time with the game thanks to the recently-concluded open beta. The wait for the full game is definitely getting harder as we get drip-fed new information.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, with a less feature-rich version also coming to last-gen consoles. The game will face stiff competition in the online shooter space this winter as Call of Duty Vanguard and Halo Infinite are also due to launch in the next few weeks.