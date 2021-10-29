Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2 — and it could redefine open world games

After the release of Resident Evil 4 in VR , it seems that more mid-2000s titles are coming to Oculus Quest 2 , including the much beloved Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

During Facebook Connect 2021, Mark Zuckerberg himself revealed that the company plans to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to its Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Unfortunately for fans of the immensely popular entry in Rockstar’s open world franchise, no other news was shared regarding price or release date.

For now, a blog post on the official Oculus site simply promises a “new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds.”

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2004 and has been ported to a variety of retro and modern platforms in the years since. A fully remastered version of the game will accompany two other beloved entries in the series in November’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Additional major announcements at Facebook Connect this year include a Blade & Sorcery sequel named Blade & Sorcery Nomad, substantial updates for VR-only battle royale title Population One and fresh incoming content for the much adored rhythm game Beat Saber.

Vertigo Games also revealed that it’s hard at work on five new games set in “fan favorite game worlds from Deep Silver and others.” This could mean potential releases in franchises like Shenmue, Saints Row, or even Persona, though the studio is keeping tight-lipped for now.

In other news, Zuckerberg also announced that Facebook’s corporate name will be rebranded as “Meta”. As such, Oculus Quest will be known as “Meta Quest” starting in 2022. The choice to rename the platform is being made so that it can be integrated directly into what Facebook is calling the “metaverse.”