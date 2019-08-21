Killer Deal: $100 Off Garmin Fenix 5S

The Garmin Fenix 5S is a premium smartwatch that can keep up with your sports and outdoor activities. Its part of Garmin's Fenix 5 series family, with the main difference being that the 5S is 42mm wide. (The Fenix 5, by comparison is 47mm wide).

For a limited time, Walmart has the Editor's Choice Garmin Fenix 5S GPS Smartwatch on sale for $400. That's $100 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch all year.

The Garmin Fenix 5S features GPS and GLONASS reception, a 3-axis compass, gyrscope, and a barometric altimeter. It also has a heart rate sensor with preloaded activity profiles.

In our Garmin Fenix 5 review, we loved its durable design, easy to read display, and long battery life. Despite its high price, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its extensive tracking capabilities and 20-hour battery life.

The Garmin Fenix 5S' rugged exterior makes it virtually indestructible. It features a 1.2-inch always-on display, which we had no problem reading in various outdoor conditions.

As far as tracking goes, you'll be hard pressed to find an activity that the Fenix 5S can't track. It monitors running, hiking, climbing, mountain biking, golfing, skiing (downhill and cross-country), swimming, and more.

If you're the outdoors type and need a durable smartwatch that tracks just about every activity under the sun, the Fenix 5S doesn't disappoint.