Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD Just $549

Storage capacity can make or break a laptop deal, but in the case of the Acer Aspire 5 — it absolutely makes it.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD for $549. That's $76 off its normal price and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've ever seen. It's also $70 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same laptop.

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $76 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

The Acer Aspire 5 features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. The SSD and Core i7 CPU make this deal a real head-turning offer. Normally at this price you'd either get a 1TB HDD or Core i5 CPU. In terms of connectivity, you get USB Type-C, USB 3.1, USB 2.0, and HDMI connectivity.

Although we haven't reviewed this particular model, sister site LaptopMag has generally liked the Acer Aspire 5 line and the laptop has even won the site's Editor's Choice award.

Walmart had some killer holiday laptop deals last year and this is a sign the retailer could be offering more of the same this year.