Killer Black Friday watch deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch is now $40 off

Black Friday has evolved from one day of sales to a month of big discounts, meaning you can get some killer tech bargains right now.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is on sale for $219 on Amazon. That’s a savings of $40 for a very impressive smartwatch.

While it may have been succeeded by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch is still a fine smartwatch. This 42mm version won’t look too chunky on your wrist and comes with GPS as well as other features, including fitness apps and even productivity software.

And you won’t have to worry about charging it too much, as it comes with a four-day battery life that’s pretty much a class-leader in the smartwatch arena. Furthermore, it’s easy to control thanks to a UI that works with a rotating bezel, making this a smartwatch in terms of design as well as digital tech.

Now reduced from its launch price of $259, the Galaxy Watch is a solid bargain and one we can recommend to people looking to get their first smartwatch.

